Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Dark Horse & Lightning

Dream Giveaway is giving automotive enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive away with not just one, but two high-performance Ford models in an extraordinary giveaway. Participants can win the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning truck. The combined retail value of these prizes exceeds $150,000, with additional perks including covering $41,000 for taxes.

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, which is being touted as the most potent production Mustang (excluding the Shelby models), boasts a V-8 engine that delivers 500 horsepower. This beast of a car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. The Dark Horse also features a stunning Blue Ember color-shifting paint and an Indigo Blue interior, enhancing its visual appeal. This particular Mustang, being the second retail unit off the production line with a VIN of 002, is also an instant collectible.

In addition to the Mustang, the winner will receive the keys to the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Supercrew 4x4. This powerful all-electric truck surpasses the 700-hp F-150 Raptor R in acceleration to 60 mph and offers an impressive range of 320 miles on a single charge. The F-150 Lightning maintains the iconic design of its gas-powered predecessors but with a modern twist and a host of high-end features including BlueCruise and a Max Trailer towing package.

This giveaway not only highlights the cutting-edge technology and design Ford incorporates into their vehicles but also celebrates the legacy of two of the brand's most iconic models. With 1,080 combined horsepower between them, this pair of Fords—one for thrill and one for utility—represents a dream garage for any auto enthusiast. Enter today through Motorious for a chance to make these exceptional vehicles your own.

