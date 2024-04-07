This was the most popular vehicle in California last year: Edmunds

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — If you think of EVs when thinking of California, you aren’t wrong. Last year, the most popular vehicle sold in the state was a Tesla.

Car shopping website Edmunds.com put together a list of the most popular vehicles in each state based on data collected during 2023.

The Golden State joined only six other states in the U.S. to make the Tesla Model Y its most popular vehicle in 2023.

Growing in popularity over the past few years, the Model Y went from number 9 in 2022 to number 4 in 2023 nationally.

The Tesla Model Y is an electric SUV, and is the most popular EV in the U.S., Edmunds reports.

Nearby Nevada, along with Washington State, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey, joined California as favorites of the Tesla Model Y, according to Edmunds.com.

Following the Tesla Model Y, the Top 5 Most Popular Vehicles in California in 2023 were:

Across the country, the Ford F-150 was the top sold vehicle in the U.S. last year. Rounding out Edmund’s list of the Top 10 Sold Vehicles of 2023:

The Tesla Model 3 joins the Toyota Camry as the only cars that rank in the top 10, and is just the second Tesla and EV to break into the top 10, Edmunds reports.

Some good news for those wanting to buy an EV, the IRS offers a clean vehicle tax credit for new EVs purchased in 2023 or after, along with a clean vehicle credit for used EVs.

