Mondraker says its new Dune is the 'Super Enduro' of lightweight electric mountain bikes

Mondraker has expanded its lightweight electric mountain bike range with the launch of the Dune, as the Spanish brand's renowned analog Enduro bike is now reborn as its latest e-MTB. It has a claimed weight of under 20kg and features the lightweight Bosch SX motor and battery system. Mondraker is no stranger to the lightweight electric mountain bike category having launched its Mondraker Neat last year which weighed in at under 18kg.

The best lightweight e-MTB genre continues to grow with almost weekly models dropping as the best mountain bike brands showcase their lightweight offerings. Recent launches and claimed weights include the Whyte E-Lyte 140 Works at 17.4kg, the Norco Fluid VLT at 18.1kg, and the Scott Lumen at 15.5kg. So Mondraker's latest e-MTB has some big competition to make the grade in the very busy electric MTB market, and here are the headline details that caught the eye of the new Dune.

Mondraker Dune XR being ridden on rocky desert landscape

Mondraker says the Dune is ‘the natural evolution of Enduro’ and borrows from the Neat in certain areas such as lightness and agility. However, the Dune takes its own trail by offering power and performance similar to longer travel bikes like its Mondraker Crusher e-MTB.

Dune is built around the brand's Stealth Air Carbon frame which is claimed to weigh in at a feathery 2,650 grams (without the shock). The frame also showcases Mondraker's updated Zero Suspension and the Dune has 165mm of rear-wheel travel which is matched with either a 180mm fork on the top-of-the-line XR model or a 170mm fork on the RR and R models. Mondraker's Forward Geometry is also featured and they add it's specifically tuned for a hard-hitting lightweight e-MTB.

Mondraker Dune XR

Zero Suspension

Dune takes advantage of the all-new kinematics offered by the Zero Suspension System. The newly updated design keeps the shock lower in the frame and makes the swingarm itself more compact resulting in a claimed increase in stiffness and adding to the overall lightweight of the bike. The optimization of the kinematics also claims to provide greater initial shock sensitivity and improved shock absorbance.

Mondraker Dune XR close up view

Forward Geometry

There are four frame sizes (S-XL) and the Reach is from 445mm to 505mm with 20mm increases. The top-of-the-line Dune XR has a 180mm fork which means those reach numbers dial back by 5mm. It also slackens the head angle by 0.4 degrees. On the Dune XR that figure it's 63.6 degrees, and on the Dune RR and R it’s 64 degrees. Elsewhere other geometry numbers of note are the 350mm bottom bracket height (353mm on XR), and the same 445mm chainstay length across all models and sizes. Seat Tube angles are 73.6 degrees on the XR and 74 degrees on the RR and R.

Mondraker Dune XR and its Bosch SX motor

Bosch SX power

Unlike the Neat which uses a TQ-HPR50 motor with a 360Wh battery. Mondraker has gone with the now almost standard choice for lightweight e-MTB – Bosch’s latest SX motor and an integrated 400Wh battery which gives Dune 55 Nm of torque and 600W of peak power. The Bosch motor swaps some of the TQ’s size and weight for extra power and battery capacity which they claim is ideal for the Dune’s intended use.

Dune has double the power, more torque, and more battery capacity than the Neat's TQ motor. To further boost the range, there is the option of adding (at extra cost) the PowerMore 250Wh range extender which takes the battery capacity to 650Wh and gives riders a light e-MTB with the range offered by the best full-fat e-MTBs.

Dune also uses a Bosch Performance SX System Controller positioned on the top tube, which allows easy access to turn the motor on or off, select the assist modes, and check the battery charge level. It's also paired with a wireless bar-mounted remote. There are four different riding modes: Eco, Tour+, eMTB and Turbo. Mondraker also adds the Kiox 500 screen fitted as standard on all Dune models which provides even more information on ride stats for date geeks.

Close up on the Kiox 500 screen fitted on the Mondraker Dune XR

Pricing, spec and availability

All models are available now and priced as follows: Mondraker Dune XR at $16,499 / £11,999 / €11,999, Mondraker Dune RR at $12,999 / £8,499 / €9,499 and finally Dune R at $10,999 / £6,799 / €7,999.

The three builds all have the same 165mm of rear travel, the Stealth Air Carbon frame, and all three come in mullet (MX) mixed-wheel configuration. The Dune R and RR come with 170mm forks, while the Dune XR comes fitted with an even burlier 180mm fork.

For specs on all models see below or head over to Mondraker.com for full details and dealer information.

Dune XR

Mondraker Dune XR side on studio

Frame: Stealth Air full Carbon, 165mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh

Fork: Öhlins RXF 38 M.2 29, 180mm

Shock: Öhlins TTX22M.2, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XO Eagle AXS, T-Type, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS Pod MMX

Bar: Onoff Krypton Carbon 1.0

Crankset: e*thirteen TRS Race Carbon

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb Stealth AXS

Saddle: Fizik Terra Aidon Slim X5

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze Stealth

Wheels: e*thirteen Grappler Race Carbon

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Black / Mars / Racing Silver

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $16,499 / £11,999 / €11,999

Dune RR

Mondraker Dune RR side on view

Frame: Stealth Air full Carbon, 165mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh

Fork: Öhlins RXF 38 M.2 29, 170mm

Shock: Öhlins TTX Air, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle AXS, T-Type, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS Pod MMX

Bar: Onoff Krypton Carbon 1.0

Crankset: e*thirteen E*Spec Plus

Seatpost: Onoff Pija dropper

Saddle: Fizik Terra Aidon Slim X5

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze Stealth

Wheels: e*thirteen Grappler Race

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Bronze / Vortex Grey / Frog Grey

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $12,999 / £8,499 / €9,499

Dune R

Mondraker Dune R e-MTB side on view

Frame: Stealth Air full Carbon, 165mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh

Fork: Fox 38 Float 3P Performance, 170mm

Shock: Fox Float X Performance EVOL, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM NX Eagle

Bar: Onoff Krypton 1.0

Crankset: e*thirteen E*Spec Plus

Seatpost: Onoff Pija dropper

Saddle: Fizik Terra Aidon Slim X5

Brakes: SRAM DB8

Wheels: e*thirteen Grappler Core

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Racing Silver / Black / Flame Red

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $10,999 / £6,799 / €7,999