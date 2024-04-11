Micron flags hit to its DRAM supply from Taiwan earthquake

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology said on Thursday the April 3 earthquake in Taiwan would hurt a calendar quarter of its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) supply by up to a mid-single digit percentage.

The company is present in four locations in Taiwan, which plays an outsized role in the global chip supply chain and the earthquake had raised concerns of a potential disruption.

Micron said it was not yet at full DRAM production following the earthquake, but added there would be no impact to its long-term DRAM supply capability.

DRAM is used extensively in data centers, personal computers, smartphones and other computing devices.

Investors have driven a rally in Micron's stock as demand sky-rockets for its chips from the booming AI industry.

Micron said in February it had started mass production of its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for use in Nvidia's H200 graphics processing units used in AI applications.

The company's HBM chips, which are used in the development of AI applications, were sold out for 2024 and a majority of 2025 supply had already been allocated, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in March.

Micron has previously described HBM chips as a stacked DRAM technology. The company did not specify whether its HBM supplies will be hampered by the earthquake.

