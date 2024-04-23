Metro Tech committed to graduates' positive outcomes. That means a job or continued education

Metro Tech takes great pride in reflecting on our achievements and the positive impact we've had on our students, community and local businesses, reminding us of the remarkable strides we've made and the accomplishments we've garnered, which paint a picture of success we're eager to share.

In recent years, Metro Tech witnessed a 42% rise in applications, a 28% increase in full-time program enrollment and a remarkable 77% surge in clients served through Oklahoma CareerTech's Economic and Workforce Development system. This reflects the community's strong commitment and enthusiasm for quality career training.

What truly sets Metro Tech apart is our commitment to ensuring positive outcomes for our graduates. In fiscal year 2022, an impressive 94% of our students who completed a program had positive placement upon graduation. This means they are either gainfully employed, contributing to our nation's defense through military service, or continuing their education. These numbers affirm the effectiveness of our programs in facilitating successful transitions into the workforce or further education.

We also acknowledge the challenges our community faces. In response to the shortage of 911 dispatchers in Oklahoma County, Metro Tech partnered with the Oklahoma County sheriff's office to construct a dispatch center on the South Bryant Campus. The 4,100-square-foot center within the Public Safety Academy accommodates 16 call officials. It will serve as a training ground for students interested in pursuing a career in emergency dispatch.

Adaptability is at the core of Metro Tech's mission, and our ability to pivot quickly to support the needs of our communities and businesses is a testament to our agility. We understand the importance of aligning our programs with the evolving demands of the workforce, and we take pride in being a dynamic force that positively impacts our students' lives and our region's prosperity.

Let us celebrate the achievements, partnerships and transformative impact of Oklahoma CareerTech. Metro Tech remains committed to empowering individuals, supporting our communities, and driving economic growth through innovative education and workforce development initiatives. Together, we build a future where success knows no bounds.

Aaron Collins

Aaron Collins is superintendent of Metro Technology Centers, which has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training across Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Metro Tech works with students, local businesses for positive outcomes