METCAD 911 assembles new radio tower in Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s METCAD 911 installed a new radio tower in Mahomet on Thursday.

It now stands over Lake of the Woods Road. METCAD officials said the tower will improve radio and pager reception for first responders around the area.

The project comes as a result of three years of planning between the Village of Mahomet, Mahomet Police Department, Cornbelt Fire Protection District, and the METCAD Policy Board.

Photo provided by the Facebook page of METCAD 9-1-1 – Champaign County, Illinois.

While assembly is now complete, the tower is not yet in operation. Officials hope to have it functioning within the next couple months.

