Massive 384-acre solar farm proposed in Fayette County

A massive solar farm could be coming to eastern Fayette County.

East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) filed paperwork late last week to build solar panels on a 384-acre set at the far eastern edge of Fayette County, on the border of Clark County.

The farm is projected to generate 40 megawatts of power, or enough to power about 4,558 homes, according to estimates cooperative officials.

East Kentucky Power Cooperative is an organization owned by 16 smaller nonprofit utility co-ops around the commonwealth. It provides power to more than 1.1 million people and has access to the PJM Interconnection, one of the largest energy markets in the world.

The group also plans to build a 96-megawatt solar farm on 635 acres in Marion County, just north of Lebanon. It filed applications to the state’s Public Service Commission for both projects April 26.

Utility officials estimate the cost of developing both solar farms is $335.4 million.

The proposed Fayette County site consists of two parcels sandwiched between I-64 and U.S. 60, adjacent to an existing power cooperative substation.

Both parcels are zoned for agricultural use.

A spokesperson for East Kentucky Power Cooperative did not immediately respond to questions on whether it would purchase the land from Fayette Partners LLC or if there’s a need for a conditional use permit or zoning change for the project to happen.

It would, however, need approval from the Public Service Commission after a review process. All members on the commission were appointed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and approved by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

The land for the site is owned by Fayette Partners LLC, a company controlled by members of the Gay family — that includes Anne Gay Donworth, one of three Democratic candidates running to replace retiring Rep. Ruthann Palumbo, D-Lexington.

In its filing to the Public Service Commission, the power cooperative refers to the project as the Bluegrass Plains Solar Site.

According to the filing, just over half of the acreage adjoining the proposed site is zoned “Agricultural/Residential.” About 32% is zoned residential.

“This is a big step forward in providing renewable energy options for homes and businesses in Kentucky,” said Tony Campbell, CEO of the non-profit electric cooperative based in Winchester, Ky.

“These solar farms will help to diversify (our) electric-generating fleet, providing carbon-free electricity and helping to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy, especially among businesses and industries.”

Utility officials acknowledge the Public Service Commission review process can take years to complete.

East Kentucky Power Cooperative owns and operates Cooperative Solar Farm One, a 60-acre, 10-megawatt facility located at the cooperative’s main campus on U.S. 60 between Lexington and Winchester.

The project filing comes on the heels of utility officials advocating for Senate Bill 349, a bill passed into law that will make it harder for utilities to retire power plants fired by fossil fuels like coal.