Massachusetts: Significant increase in number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

There is a marked increase in the number of fires in Massachusetts caused by lithium-ion batteries that power items like electric cars, smartphones and e-bikes.

The state Department of Fire Services reported 50 such fires in the past six months, more than double the annual average of roughly 19 from 2019 to 2023.

A new tool called the Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Investigative Checklist tracked the increase.

“We knew anecdotally that lithium-ion batteries were involved in more fires than the existing data suggested,” said State Fire Marshal John Davine in a prepared statement. “In just the past six months, investigators using this simple checklist have revealed many more incidents than we’ve seen in prior years.”

Beyond the new checklist, Fire Services noted the 50 fires could be due to more consumer devices powered by lithium-ion batteries, increased attention by local fire investigators or other factors.

Lithium-ion batteries, noted Fire Services, run the risk of failing quickly without warning if they’re overcharged, overheated or not used correctly. Thermal runaway could happen, causing the battery to explode, sending out toxic gases that could ignite nearby items.

Water and traditional fire extinguishers are significantly less effective in these types of fires.

How does the new checklist work?

It gathers basic information about fires when lithium-ion batteries are involved and enters it into a database to identify patterns and trends.

The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office is using the checklist. Local fire departments are encouraged to use it. Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche said the city is using the checklist.

It’s an improved system because Massachusetts firefighters had put data from battery fires into a state reporting system that fed a national database. That database was incomplete because it lacked key information like the types of batteries involved in fires.

It was also slow, often taking weeks or months to complete and enter online.

A breakdown of the 50 fires

In the most common categories, nine involved micromobility devices like battery-powered scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards; eight were connected to laptops; and eight more involved cellphones, tablets or similar devices. Power tools accounted for six fires.

The device’s charging status could be determined in 41 of the 50 fires. Meanwhile, the majority of the devices (56%) were not charging at the time of the fire.

Tips for preventing lithium-ion battery fires

The following tips are provided by the state Fire Services:

● Have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home

● Use only the original manufacturer’s batteries and charging equipment. Others may be cheaper but are more likely to cause a hazard.

● Store scooters and e-bikes outdoors, if possible. If indoors, keep them and their batteries clear of doors, windows and stairways.

● Charge the battery directly from a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip. Place it on a hard and stable surface and not a bed, couch or pillow.

● Charge only one battery or device at a time and unplug it when it’s fully charged. Don’t allow a charged battery to continue charging.

If you notice changes to the battery or the device — including damage, unusual odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, smoking or not keeping a charge — stop using it right away.

Also, when it’s time to dispose of the battery, don’t put it in the trash. Lithium-ion batteries should be recycled and you can find a location at call2recycle.org/locator.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts notes surge in fires from lithium-ion batteries