Apple Discounts AirPods to $79 – the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been

Apple never discounts prices on their own devices so it’s always a big deal when their latest products go on sale elsewhere. Right now, Amazon has slashed prices on a slew of items, including AirPod earbuds, Apple iPads and the Macbook Air, which is at its lowest price of the year.

Here are all the best Apple deals on Amazon right now. You’ll want to snag them fast before they sell out, and before the deals end.

AIRPODS DEAL

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$79.99 $129.00 38% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Apple’s bestselling AirPods are down to their lowest price ever at just $79 for a pair of the iconic white earbuds.



This deal gets you the second-gen AirPods with super fast H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 technology for easy pairing, and up to 24 hours of playtime with the included charging case.



As mentioned, this is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for AirPods so you’ll want to snag this deal while the discount is still live.

AIRPODS PRO DEAL

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$179.99 $249.00 28% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Apple also has the AirPods Pro on sale, and the $179 price is the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s noice-cancelling earbuds this year (they are also totally worth the buy even when not on sale).



This Apple deal gets you the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds, which boast unbeatable ANC, spatial audio technology, six hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities with the included case.



The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud. Apple says this version of the buds deliver 2x the noise-cancelling features as previous models.

MACBOOK DEAL

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop

$849.00 $999.00 15% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Macbook Air has never been cheaper than with this limited-time Amazon deal, which brings down the price of the bestselling 2022 13.6-inch model to less than $850. The Air boasts an all-day battery life, a powerful and fast processor with an M2 chip, 8GB of memory and a stunning liquid retina display — all in the slim, sleek build that only Apple can achieve.



Choose from four different colors in the 256GB model. You can also upgrade to the 512GB Macbook Air here.

IPAD DEAL

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

$399.99 $499.00 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

A lot of people believe that Apple mastered the iPad with their 2021 Mini, which is the perfect mix between portable and durable. The tablet features an A15 bionic chip, a 12MB camera and a brilliant 8.3-inch liquid retina display that’s noticeably sharper than past models. The 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad is also on sale for $334.

