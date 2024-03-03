Live updates: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s upcoming Crew-8 astronaut launch from Kennedy Space Center.

After a Saturday night scrub, the Crew-8 team is now targeting 10:53 p.m. EST to launch the astronauts' SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station. NASA TV's launch broadcast is posted at the top of this page.

Saturday night's unsuccessful launch attempt was postponed "due to unfavorable conditions in the flight path of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft," a NASA blog post said.

"The Crew-8 launch will carry NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the orbital laboratory. The targeted docking time is about 3 a.m. on Tuesday," the post said.

Crew-8 astronauts are suiting up

Update 6:57 p.m.: Crew-8 is donning spacesuits inside the "suit-up room" at NASA's Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building.

Crew-8 is:

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander.

NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, pilot.

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, mission specialist.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist

