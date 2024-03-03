Live updates: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut launch countdown from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 11:16 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four Crew-8 members aboard the Dragon Endeavour capsule from pad 39A. NASA TV's official broadcast is posted at the top of this page.

However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only pegged the odds of "go for launch" conditions at 40%, citing threats of precipitation, cumulus clouds and a moderate-to-high risk of poor ascent corridor weather.

The Falcon 9 is projected to fly in a northeasterly trajectory. The rocket's first-stage booster will target landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 7 minutes, 38 seconds after liftoff, generating sonic booms in Brevard County.

Crew-8 consists of:

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander.

NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, pilot.

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, mission specialist.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist.

SpaceX earlier: 'All systems are looking good'

Update 7:16 p.m.: The Crew-8 astronauts are suiting up as we speak. SpaceX officials last tweeted a Crew-8 mission update at 11:41 a.m.

"All systems are looking good for launch of Crew-8 tonight, and teams continue to keep an eye on weather, which is 40% favorable for liftoff," the tweet said.

