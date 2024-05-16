LG has already started its Memorial Day OLED TV sale

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you should know that LG has already launched its Memorial Day sale for all kinds of tech– and yes, that includes OLED TVs. With the holiday around the corner, you can already get the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,200 instead of $2,400 for savings of $1,200, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,600 instead of $2,500 for savings of $900, and the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for $2,300 instead of $3,300 for savings of $1,000.

OLED TVs use organic light-emitting diodes that eliminate the need for a backlight, and since the behavior of each pixel can be controlled, they can create perfect black levels that other types of TVs aren’t able to achieve. OLED TVs also offer wide viewing angles and ultra-thin designs, and with OLED technology being LG’s calling card as one of the best TV brands, you can’t go wrong with any of these models that are on sale. You’re going to have to hurry though — the Memorial Day sale has just started, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute before making your purchase because discounts may change and stock may run out.

65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV — $1,200, was $2,400

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

The LG B3 OLED 4K TV promises outstanding images with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, which enables a cinematic experience in your own living room with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS platform, which not only grants access to all of the most popular streaming services, but also 300 free channels across different genres.

65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,500

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is our recommendation as the top choice for most people among the best OLED TVs because of its amazing contrast and color, with impressive brightness levels through its Brightness Booster. In addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as the smart features of webOS such as hands-free voice commands, the OLED TV supports GeForce Now cloud gaming.

65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $3,300

The LG G3 OLED TV on a stand, showing a mountain scene on the screen.

Enjoy even higher brightness with the LG G3 OLED 4K TV and its Brightness Booster Max, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and swift movements on the screen. After watching streaming shows and playing video games on this OLED TV, you can use it to display artwork or your photos while it’s off for a design piece that adds personality to your home.

