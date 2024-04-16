Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more

If you’re hoping to land some superior image quality with your next TV, an OLED TV is where we’d like to direct you. Both OLED and QLED picture technologies are at the top of the picture quality hierarchy, with OLED being the technology a lot of people favor. And while you might expect the highest quality image on the market to be priced as such, there are a lot of savings to shop on OLED TVs. In fact, the best OLED TV deals offer some serious savings, and we’ve rounded them all up. Below you’ll find all of the details on how to save, as well as some information on which OLED TV may be best for you.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K Google TV — $1,200, was $1,600

Sony

Sony is one of the most popular TV brands on the market, and it’s almost always among the best TV brands. Its Bravia lineup offers a range of features and sizes, with this 55-inch A75L offering a good balance of capability and affordability. You’ll get plenty of smart features with this TV, including built-in access to streaming services, perfect integration with PlayStation 5, and a processor that delivers wide dynamic contrast. You’ll also get OLED picture technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and even more technology that helps produce a great 4K image.

LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,300, was $1,500

LG

This 65-inch model of the LG B3 series OLED 4K TV has plenty of screen room to get lost in. It offers an immersive experience whether you’re watching movies, enjoying a sports event, or doing some gaming. It has a Filmmaker Mode that presents movies exactly the way the filmmakers intended, and it also has an AI processor to automatically detect what kind of content you’re watching and improve its quality accordingly. You’ll find built-in access to your favorite streaming services with this TV, as well as a Magic Remote that goes a long way toward helping you find what you’re looking for.

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,697, was $2,000

LG

The LG C3 series is an incredibly popular TV, as it produces an impressive OLED picture at a fairly moderate price point. It’s available in several sizes at a discount, as are several other LG OLED TVs. But this 65-inch deal is a sweet spot. Each of these LG TVs is built on the webOS TV smart platform, so you know you’ll be getting easy access to, and organization of, all of your favorite content through your streaming service subscriptions.

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,800, was $2,300

Samsung

It wouldn’t be a complete list of OLED TV deals if one of the best brands, Samsung, wasn’t a part of it. In many ways Samsung OLED TVs are leading the charge in furthering OLED picture technology. This 77-inch S89C is available at a great discount right now. The S89C series is Pantone validated — with industry-leading color quality — and equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling. Dolby Atmos with object-tracking sound, Q Symphony compatibility to pair with Samsung soundbars and home audio gear is onboard, and the Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to stream your favorite games right to the TV, no console needed.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,300

Sony / Sony

Sony is one of the most popular names in electronics and it’s almost universally known as one of the best TV brands. Its Bravia lineup offers some great OLED picture quality, and this deal offers some great savings as well. This one brings the heat with 65 inches of gorgeous screen real estate with a reliable OLED contrast and stunning highlights. Google TV built-in means you get a streaming platform you’re likely already familiar with, with hundreds of thousands of on-demand content at your fingertips. Movies on the Bravia Core, and a dedicated game menu, will elevate and transform whatever entertainment experience you’re looking to have.

Samsung 77-inch S90C OLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,500, was $2,700

Samsung

I always say go big or go home and this Samsung 77-inch is a massive TV. With over 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels and virtually limitless contrast it’s going to give you an absolutely breathtaking picture, as well. Just to list out some of the features, it supports HDR, Dolby Atmos, has object-tracking sound, Samsung’s Gaming Hub, a SolarCell remote — with a solar panel for eco-friendly charging — and much more. It’s one hell of a TV, that’s for sure.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV — $3,300, was $3,500

Sony

The Sony A95L is on the higher end of the Bravia XR lineup. It offers immersive depth and lifelike picture quality, as it’s powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR. This processor takes in everything on the screen and remasters it in the blink of an eye, ensuring everything you watch is in high quality 4K. This TV also has Sony’s best color science ever. It has Sony’s widest palette of colors and a breakthrough QD-OLED panel. You’ll be getting all the smarts of the Google TV smart platform as well, which includes access to streaming services and a content management system that makes it easy to find what you want to watch across all of your subscriptions.

More OLED TV deals we love

If you’re looking for a different size, or have a budget in mind and want to see some other options, we’ve also included more OLED TV deals here:

More LG OLED TV deals

More Sony OLED TV deals

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K Google TV — $1,500, was $2,000

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,300

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED 4K Google TV — $2,520, was $2,800

More Samsung OLED TV deals

Should you buy an OLED TV or a QLED TV?

When it comes down to ensuring you’re purchasing a television with the best picture quality in the game, you want to make sure you go with either an OLED TV or a QLED TV. These are the top technologies currently on the market, and while they differ in the way they produce the image, they are somewhat similar when it comes to the quality of the final output.

OLED TVs are typically able to be made slightly thinner than QLED TVs, so OLED is something to consider if aesthetics are part of your TV shopping equation. Another thing to consider is whether or not you have a favorite TV brand. OLED TVS can be found amongst models made by brands like LG, Vizio, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic, while Samsung offers its own version of OLED technology known as QD-OLED.

Both QLED and OLED have their own sets of pros and cons. OLED typically wins out when it comes to viewing angles, deep black levels, and power consumption. If you’re looking for a TV to gather around with friends and family, OLED is the way to go. As well, OLED is a great technology for gaming, so if you’re planning to set up a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, an OLED TV is likely to give you the better experience.