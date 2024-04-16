Launching its new Invert model, Cane Creek bizarrely claim to have invented the "world's first gravel fork" eight years after everyone else

Views of the Cane Creek Invert gravel suspension fork.

Cane Creek has launched its new Invert gravel suspension fork and made the strange claim that its new product is the "world’s first gravel fork." Considering there are a whole host of gravel-specific forks already out there (some of the first dedicated gravel bikes appeared way back in 2013 and the Lauf gravel suspension fork launched in 2016), it seems a fairly odd statement for Cane Creek to be making.

There are already plenty of fork models to choose from for gravel bike riders looking to upgrade their gravel bikes. Weight, price and travel options also vary from budget to high-end. The best mountain bike suspension brands like RockShox and Fox already have gravel suspension forks – the RockShox Rudy XPLR Ultimate for example has 30mm of travel and a tested weight of 1,317g, while Fox has its 32 Taper-Cast gravel suspension fork with 40 or 50mm of travel and a claimed weight of 1,226g. There are also much cheaper options like the Suntour GVX SF24 gravel suspension fork with various travel and a tested weight of 1,628g.

Cane Creek's newest product – the Invert fork does seem to win the weight battle as far as gravel suspension goes, coming in two versions with either 30mm or 40mm of travel, constructed using a combination of carbon fiber and premium aluminum. Cane Creek claims the forks weigh in at just 1,113g for the 40mm Invert CS and 990g for the 30mm Invert SL which puts these ahead of the rivals. The unique leaf-spring suspension fork, Lauf's Grit SL, does weigh less at just 960g, but that comes with a fairly hefty price tag, as do Cane Creek's two models.

Views of the Cane Creek Invert gravel suspension fork side on

So what is the Invert?

Cane Creek says they have developed Invert from the ground up, and that an inverted (upside down) fork gives a gravel bike rider a more confident ride and improved control. Inverted forks place the stanchions at the fork's base, and are more commonly seen on motorbikes. For a gravel bike fork by using a layout opposite to most mountain bike and gravel suspension forks, it gives what they claim is the smoothest possible performance for the gravel riding.

Lower view of the Cane Creek Invert gravel suspension fork

The two new forks are named the Invert CS with 40mm of travel and the Invert SL with 30mm of travel. The only difference between the two versions and what adds to the weight difference is the extra 10mm of travel. The CS also has what they call a 'Climb Switch' which allows with a single-click to engage 'Firm Mode' that locks the travel and allows for improved performance when pedaling out of the saddle. The 'Climb Switch' is located at the top of the Invert fork and is inspired by the simple click of a pen – a simple on/off function, which should make it an easy operation even while riding.

Views of the Cane Creek CS Invert gravel suspension fork

Adding a suspension fork to a previously rigid forked gravel bike will change the geometry of the bike and Cane Creek says that the front end will be raised by 20mm and the head tube angle slackened by one degree. Both models have a 45mm offset and Cane Creek went with this number to keep the bike "Fairly close to the original offset of the bike's original fork without throwing the bike’s geometry off".

Another interesting benefit of the inverted design is that gravity keeps the fork lubricated and promotes smoother operation. The reverse arch design allows for more tire clearance – up to 50mm on a 700c which gives riders plenty of choice when selecting the best gravel bike tires.

Servicing of the Invert fork has also been made as easy as possible with what Cane Creek calls a 50-hour 'Splash Oil Service' which involves draining the oil, wiping everything clean and putting it back together.

Cane Creek Invert pricing and availability

Cane Creek Invert gravel fork top down view

Cane Creek estimates availability for both versions of the Invert gravel fork to be mid-summer 2024. Pricing for the 40mm travel Invert CS is hefty $1,199.99 / £1,199.99, and the 30mm Invert SL is $1,099.99 / £1,099.99. EU pricing is still to be confirmed, and more information can be found at Canecreek.com.

Tech specs: Cane Creek Invert

Weight: 1,113g (CS) / 990g (SL) /

Travel: 40mm (CS) / 30mm (SL

Chassis: Carbon fiber crown & steerer bonded to aluminum upper tubes

Lowers: One piece, forged and machined 30mm stanchions with integrated hidden brake caliper bolts and hidden thru axle

Max Tire Size : 700c x 50mm

Brake: 160mm flat mount disc/180mm compatible with adapter BBG0800

Hub Spacing: 12mm x 100 Thru Axle (axle included)

Steerer Tube: 1 1/8” to 1.5” Tapered (28.6mm to 40mm)

Warranty: 2 Years

Pricing: CS $1,199.99 / £1,199.99 SL $1,099.99 / £1,099.99