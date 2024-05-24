Kwik Trip a big player in $23 million grant program for Wisconsin EV charging network

Kwik Trip stores are poised to become a major player in electric vehicle charging following the Wisconsin DOT's award of $23.2 million in federal funds to support the state's first steps in building a statewide charging network.

The La Crosse-based convenience store chain was awarded nearly half of 53 grants that cover up to 80% of the cost of installing the charging stations, with private business owners picking up the balance. Twenty-three other businesses will also receive funding.

The funds were made available through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, a Biden administration program that aims to aims to build 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along the nation's highways and in communities.

More than 260 applications were submitted for the first round of funding WisDOT reported. The funding program requires charging stations to be privately owned and about 50 miles apart along highways that have been identified as Alternative Fuel Corridors. That includes the interstate highways as well as seven U.S. highways and part of state Highway 29.

About 23,000 electric vehicles are registered in Wisconsin, a small but growing number that officials hope will accelerate when more public charging stations are available. Building a statewide, high-speed charging network is seen as a key ingredient in encouraging EV adoption by easing concerns about electric vehicle driving ranges and the availability of charging stations.

“EVs are a part of the future of transportation, so we are prioritizing resources to make this sustainable option more accessible in our state,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “This is a robust plan that will support people no matter where they live or travel in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to a time when EV drivers don’t have to worry about where to find their next charge.”

As was widely expected based on its statewide presence and predominance of near-highway locations, Kwik Trip will take on an outsized role in building out the charging network. The DOT grants will help to fund charging stations at 24 Kwik Trip locations.

Ben Leibl, a Kwik Trip public relations specialist, said partnering with the DOT positions the company for an electric-vehicle future and opens the door to serving a new group of customers.

"We think, just based on the number of locations that we already have in the state, it made sense for us to partner up that way," Leibl said. "We're very thankful for the grants and the opportunities that we did get. Our goal is to be able to offer the same loyalty amenities to EV drivers that we offer to liquid fuel drivers as well."

Kwik Trip was awarded $5.76 million, representing about two-thirds of the total cost of building the stations. Kwik Trip's share of the costs will be nearly $3 million. The cost of Kwik Trip's individual projects ranges from about $130,000, the least expensive of those receiving funding, to $710,000.

An electric vehicle charging connector is seen in the Walmart parking lot at 4140 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Milwaukee. A new state program is helping to fund a buildout of a high-speed charging network for electric vehicles.

The grant recipients include gas stations, hotels and restaurants, including 13 sites in disadvantaged communities, WisDOT said. The award of nearly $800,000 grants to the Oneida and Potawatomi nations are the first NEVI grants nationwide for tribal nations. The Oneida Tribe will install a charging station at a casino on Green Bay's west side and the Potawatomi location will be at the Fire Side Market in Crandon.

The program requires each charging station to be privately owned, have at least four high-speed Level 3 charging ports, be compatible with all vehicle brands and charge by the kilowatt hour, or the amount of electricity that's delivered to the vehicle.

Although Wisconsin was approved for the first round of funding in 2022, a state utility regulation that was at odds with the rule about how customers are charged prevented the DOT from soliciting proposals from businesses until earlier this year.

The requirement is intended to provide pricing transparency by charging customers based on the amount of electricity they use. Under previous state law, the handful of charging stations in the state that otherwise met NEVI rules were only able to charge customers based on how long their vehicle was plugged in.

“I’m proud we’ve made historic progress on our work to build the transportation infrastructure Wisconsin needs for a 21st-century workforce and economy,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "This EV charging network will support drivers, businesses, tourists, and our economy and workforce as we move towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and more efficient future in Wisconsin."

Construction is expected to start this summer, the DOT said.

In all, the state is authorized to receive $78.6 million in NEVI funds over five years. The agency in a statement said it is "evaluating opportunities to invest the remaining $55 million in EV infrastructure projects across Wisconsin."

Kwik Trip expects to continue to be part of the program, Leibl said.

"We'll continue to be active where it makes sense for us and for the DOT," he said. "We've got a good partnership with them and so, if we have locations and stores in communities where it makes sense for us to have those chargers, we will certainly look at adding those to our property."

