Kabosu, the memeified dog widely known as face of Dogecoin, has died, owner says

This picture taken on March 19, 2024 shows Japanese shiba inu dog Kabosu, best known as the logo of cryptocurrency Dogecoin, taking a rest at the office of her owner Atsuko Sato after playing with children at a kindergarten in Narita, Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Kabosu, the Japanese dog famously known online for being the face of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has passed away.

Owner Atsuko Sato announced the death of the beloved Shiba Inu in a tribute post on her blog on Friday morning.

"While being caressed by me," she wrote in the post translated by Google, "he passed away quietly."

On its official X account, Dogecoin confirmed Kabosu's death.

"Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person," the post read. "The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love."

Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.



She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.



Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

Kabosu became a popular meme online in the early 2010s. The photo shows the dog staring directly into the camera with its eyebrows raised.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dogecoin dog dies: Internet-famous Kabosu has passed away, owner says