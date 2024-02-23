'It's just surreal': Florida Tech professor cheers Odysseus moon landing, awaits images

"Nerve-wracking": The initial Thursday night radio silence between Earth and Odysseus after the robotic moon lander's historic touchdown caused anxiety for Madhur Tiwari, director of The Autonomy Lab at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Then Intuitive Machines announced it had received a faint signal from the lander's high-gain antenna. And the 14-foot-tall uncrewed spacecraft was standing upright on the lunar surface.

"It's just unreal, you know? We have been planning this for so many years now — and now it's happening. So it's just surreal, to be honest. Amazing feeling," said Tiwari, who helped design one of the cameras on the spacecraft. .

The Houston-based company's lander became the first American spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. Tiwari discussed the historic IM-1 mission Friday morning as the world awaited more information on Odysseus' status.

"Odysseus is alive and well. Flight controllers are communicating and commanding the vehicle to download science data," Intuitive Machines officials said in a Friday morning tweet.

"The lander has good telemetry and solar charging. We continue to learn more about the vehicle’s specific information (Lat/Lon), overall health, and attitude (orientation)," the tweet said.

As a doctorate student studying autonomous systems and spacecraft dynamics, Tiwari was part of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University team that developed EagleCam, a miniature satellite camera system that was engineered to jettison from the lander about 100 feet above the moon's surface and rapidly shoot a series of photos.

If all went as planned, EagleCam will become the first university student-built project to land on the moon, the first camera to shoot a "selfie" of a spacecraft making an extraterrestrial landing, and the first device to use Wi-Fi on the lunar surface. Tiwari said he hoped the first images would be transmitted Friday, but he did not have further information.

Intuitive Machines co-founder Steve Altemus, an Embry-Riddle alumnus, challenged students to engineer EagleCam during a 2019 campus visit.

"He basically said, 'You know what? We'll give you a free ride. You will have to raise your money and do all of that to make the EagleCam possible. But we will give you a free ride on our lander. Can you guys do it?' " Tiwari recalled.

Tiwari arrived at Florida Tech in August 2021, where he is also an assistant professor of aerospace engineering. He returned to Embry-Riddle on Thursday night to monitor the moon landing, which generated a celebration among students and staffers after some long "nerve-wracking" minutes.

"We are thrilled that Intuitive Machine's lunar lander and Embry-Riddle's EagleCam landed on the moon — intact! Congratulations to all involved!" Embry-Riddle officials announced on Twitter.

Now, Tiwari hopes Eagle Cam successfully uses its Wi-Fi hotspot to transmit images to Odysseus, which will relay them back to Earth.

Madhur Tiwari, director of The Autonomy Lab at the Florida Institute of Technology.

"We just hope basically that everything that we have put in is going to turn on on time, and it's actually going to do what we think it's going to do. And that is the most crucial part of any sort of autonomous system, which is what this lander is, which is what the EagleCam is," Tiwari said.

"Hey, look: Are there any bugs in the code? Can something go wrong from that side? Will the hardware turn on? Is the battery going to be charged on time? Now, if any of these things go wrong, we can't fix it. So that's the main challenge," he said.

"The problem is that there's no human in the loop," he said.

EagleCam will also test an electrodynamic dust-removal system developed by NASA's Kennedy Space Center on two of its camera lenses.

NASA scientific instruments aboard Odysseus, per a press release:

An autonomous-navigation experiment — designed for use by future landers and astronauts — that digitally confirms their locations on the moon relative to other spacecraft, ground stations or moving rovers.

An array of eight retroreflectors for precision laser ranging, which measures distances between the lander and orbiting or landing spacecraft.

A guidance system for descent and landing that operates on the principles of radar, but measures speed, direction and altitude using pulses from a laser emitted through three optical telescopes.

A radio frequency mass gauge that measures the amount of cryogenic propellant in Odysseus’ fuel and oxidizer tanks in a low-gravity space environment.

An instrument that observes the moon’s surface environment in radio frequencies.

A suite of four tiny cameras that captures imagery showing how the spacecraft’s engine plume changed the moon’s surface during and after descent.

SpaceX launch scheduled for Saturday

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a launch window will open from 4:59 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch a payload of Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 40.

After stage separation, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean, so Brevard County residents should not hear sonic booms.

Follow FLORIDA TODAY Space Team live launch updates starting about 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students celebrate the Thursday night landing of Odysseus, the Intuitive Machines spacecraft, on the moon. The lunar lander carried EagleCam, a camera system built by ERAU students that was designed to eject about 100 feet above the moon's surface.

This photo provided by Intuitive Machines shows the company's IM-1 Nova-C lunar lander in Houston in October 2023.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'It's just surreal': After Odysseus moon landing, scientists await data