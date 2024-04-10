Jackson County offices are still closed after ransomware attack. When will they reopen?

Jackson County residents will have to wait another week before they can take care of their tax payments.

The county is preparing for a soft launch of reopening the assessment, collection and recorder of deeds offices to the public on April 16, according to a press release.

Jackson County cybersecurity experts reported “significant process in the ongoing efforts to recover from a criminal ransomware attack” and are rebuilding network systems to ensure the restoration process is smooth and avoids setbacks.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth and secure recovery process for our community,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a statement. “The soft launch of key offices is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our cybersecurity team who have been working around the clock to address the challenges posed by this criminal cyberattack. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work diligently to restore normal operations.”

Jackson County assessment collections and recorder of deeds office have been closed for more than a week despite efforts to restore operations since a ransomware attack.

“Assessment, Collections & Recorder of Deeds offices in Independence & Kansas City will be closed Wednesday, April 10 as we work through updating our system from the ransomware attack,” the Jackson County government website says. “Check back this week for more information on opening and closures of county offices.”

Jackson County officials said more details will be announced on the process for residents to receive help.

When did the ransomware attack happen in Jackson County?

Offices have been shut down since April 2, when county officials confirmed that computer problems detected earlier in the day were from a cyber attack, which is when bad actors seize control of computer systems and demand a ransom before they relinquish that control.

The systems affected included those handling tax payments and online searches for property records, marriage licenses, and searches for inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center.

It’s also become an issue with realtors trying to sell houses in the area. Title companies have to add extra paperwork to their closings, including a gap indemnity agreement, a representative with real estate firm Reece Nichols said.

They also can’t immediately record deed sales since the recorded of deeds office for Jackson County can’t provide the service, said Nichols.

The update comes after Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte said at a press conference on Monday the county hopes to have all its computer services running by Wednesday. He also said that Jackson County residents should not visit either county courthouse to pay taxes until the issues are resolved.