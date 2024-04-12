IT Insight: Exploring the Future: UNH Innovation Spotlight

Join the NH Tech Alliance as they host the NHTA Tech Power Breakfast on April 17 at the UNH Peter T. Paul Entrepreneurship Center.

Presenter, Marian G. McCord, Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement, and Outreach at the University of New Hampshire will share insights into the groundbreaking innovations underway at the university. Be inspired by the next generation of tech leaders, students who are driving innovation forward, and highlights of the startups they have been working on: Viktorie Vagnerova, CEPS ‘26 Mechanical Engineering, Niranjana Thangam Archunaraj Indhumathy, COLA ‘26 Neuroscience and Behavior, Daryna Sediuk, COLA ‘26 Biochemistry, Molecular, and Cellular Biology and HELPLink Co-Founders - Winners of Social Venture Innovation Challenge - Autumn Domingo, PAUL ‘27 Business Administration & Management Co-Founder Generation Bitcoin and Daisy Burns, PAUL ‘24 Economics with an option in Public Policy, Sustainability Dual Major, HydroPhos Solutions Co-Founder.

Marian McCord joined UNH as Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement and Outreach in February 2020 from North Carolina State University, where her 25-year career spanned faculty, research, and administrative roles. Most recently, she was the Associate Dean for Research at NC State’s College of Natural Resources, where she oversaw the college’s sponsored program portfolio and research infrastructure with more than two hundred active projects and nineteen testing and service centers. During her tenure, multidisciplinary research proposals and awards increased by 50 percent.

A biomedical engineer, McCord’s research focuses on human health applications of textiles and biomaterials. She co-founded two startups based on her research: Katharos, Inc., which aims to provide phosphate filtration solutions for end-stage renal disease patients, and Vector Textiles, LLC, which produces textile-based vector protection for humans, plants, and animals.

McCord received an M.S. in bioengineering and Ph.D. in textiles and polymer science from Clemson University. She received a Sc. B. in biomedical engineering from Brown University.

Be a part of this dynamic event and explore the potential of technology and the future it holds at UNH and the Entrepreneurship Center! Sponsored by Rise Private Wealth Management.

Wednesday April 17, 2024, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at UNH Entrepreneurship Center, 21 Madbury Road, Durham.

https://members.nhtechalliance.org/events/details/tech-power-power-breakfast-april-2024

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is a statewide technology association supporting companies at every stage of growth and development from start-ups to established leaders in the global economy. The Alliance is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by building partnerships, enhancing knowledge, and shaping public policy.

JoAnn Hodgdon

JoAnn Hodgdon is vice president and co-founder of Portsmouth Computer Group (PCGiT) with her husband David. PCG provides comprehensive managed IT services, business continuity, security, cloud computing and Virtual CIO services to their clients. You may reach her at joann@pcgit.com or at www.pcgit.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: IT Insight: Exploring the Future: UNH Innovation Spotlight