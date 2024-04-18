History made as US military conducts first ever human vs AI dogfight

US achieves world first by carrying out a real-world dogfight between an AI-controlled fighter jet and a human pilot - Kyle Brasier/SWNS

The US military has carried out the first ever dogfight between a human pilot and an AI-controlled fighter jet.

The computer-controlled F-16 jet took on a manned F-16 aircraft in aerial combat at Edwards air force base in California in September last year, the US air force has announced.

Travelling at speeds of up to 1,200 miles per hour, the two jets practised both defensive and offensive scenarios as well as within-visual-range combat, known as dogfighting. At one point they came within 2,000 feet (610 metres) of each other.

Footage of the nose-to-nose air combat released by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) shows the two jets weaving in and out of one another as they streak through the sky.

Called the X-62A Variable Stability In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft, or VISTA, the autonomous aircraft is a modified version of an F-16 that has been fitted out with an AI programme.

Since it was first built in December 2022, the jet has been taken out on at least 21 test flights, totalling more than 17 hours of flight time and the first time machine-learning has been used to pilot a fighter jet.

During flight, the AI algorithm on the jet analyses data and makes real-time decisions, a process called machine learning, that mirrors the way in which fighter pilots hone their instincts over years of practice.

Carrying out a dogfight between an AI-powered jet and a human marks a “transformational moment in aerospace history”, DARPA said in a statement.

While the US military has been flying autonomous planes for decades, machine learning has historically been prohibited due to its high risk and lack of independent control.

“We have to be able to trust these algorithms to use them in a real-world setting,” said Lt Col Ryan Hefron, the programme manager at DARPA.

Key steps forward

Since DARPA founded its Air Combat Evolution (ACE) programme in 2019, it has made several key steps forward in rendering AI-powered aircraft safe for use.

In 2019, AI software was used against a human F16 pilot in a simulator for the first time, trouncing them 5-0 in a series of head-to-head dogfights.

Since the inception of the VISTA jet, a series of safety instructions have been implemented in order to ensure it avoids collisions and protects human safety where possible, making it suitable for real-life manoeuvres.

A screenshot from an explanation video of the first-ever human vs AI dogfight - DARPA / SWNS

“The X-62 unique safety features have been instrumental in allowing us to take elevated technical risk,” explained Col. James Valpiani, commandant of the US air force test pilot school, said.

Frank Kendall, the US air force chief, described VISTA as playing a “transformational role”, adding: “The X-62A Team demonstrated that cutting-edge machine learning-based autonomy could be safely used to fly dynamic combat manoeuvres.”

Lt Col Ryan Hefron, the ACE programme manager, said: “2023 was the year ACE made machine learning a reality in the air.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.