Here's how to turn off your ad blocker if you're having trouble streaming March Madness

March Madness has kicked off, which means millions of viewers across the country are streaming games on their phones, tablets and computers, in addition to watching on television.

Thursday's slate of games has 16 first-round matchups, beginning with Michigan State tipping off against Mississippi State at 12:15 p.m. ET. The final game of the day, Drake vs. Washington State, is scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Friday's slate of games will mirror Thursday's, with the same number of games and the same tip-off times, before the Round of 32 begins Saturday.

If you're struggling to stream the games due to your ad blocker, you are not alone. Here's what you need to know about how to disable the ad blocker on your device and web browser.

How to turn off ad blocker on Google Chrome on your computer

According to the Google Chrome support center, when using the web browser, you won't see ads on websites that have poor ad experiences like too many ads or annoying ads with flashing graphics or auto-playing content.

If you trust a site, you can add an exception to allow ads on that site. Here's how:

At the top right, click More Settings. Click Privacy and security Site Settings. Click Additional content settings Ads. Turn off Block ads on sites that show intrusive or misleading ads.

How to turn off ad blocker on Google Chrome on your Android

To disable the ad blocker on Google Chrome while using an Android device, follow these steps:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app . At the top right, tap More Info . Tap Site settings. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow . Tap Allowed. Reload the webpage.

How to turn off ad blocker in Microsoft Edge

According to Microsoft, you can turn off the ad blocker in Microsoft Edge by following these instructions:

Go to Menu > Extensions in Microsoft Edge. If "Adblock" is not already added to your extensions list, click on "Explore more extensions". It will take you to "Microsoft Store". Search for "Adblock" in search bar and click on the extension. click on "Get" to install the extension. A dialogue will appear once the extension is downloaded, click on "Turn it on" to turn on the extension.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to turn off ad blocker on your device for March Madness streaming