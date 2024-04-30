Henderson doctor uses AI technology to treat hair loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A specialist in Henderson is among only a handful of doctors in the country to have new robotic technology to treat hair loss.

Keirstin Jannotti, 23, hid a bald spot in the back of her head for more than half her life. When she was 12, a babysitter burned her head with a curling iron. Her hair started falling out when she brushed it and never grew back in.

“I was scared at first, but I didn’t know the severity of it,” Jannotti explained.

Promises and procedures over the years have, up until today, been met with disappointment.

“I had a procedure where they cut out the bald spot originally and stitched me back together,” Jannotti added. “That didn’t work, injections didn’t work, and expensive cream didn’t work either. I honestly gave up. ”

When she spoke with 8 News Now, she was about to undergo a procedure under the care of Dr. Jack Abrams of Abrams Aesthetics & Hair Restoration.

“If we can restore someone’s hair, we can restore their confidence and that’s a lot,” Dr. Abrams said.

Dr. Abrams has been in the Vegas valley for 23 years with a few different specialties including, interim medicine, ophthalmology, aesthetics, and hair transplantation.

His passion with hair transplantation developed after a close family friend suffered hair loss and he wanted to help.

Dr. Abrams is the only one in the state of Nevada, and only a handful in the country to have ARTAS, a hair transplant system that uses artificial intelligence technology to help with the process.

“It’s the most accurate and consistent surgery that we can do,” Dr. Abrams explained. “The procedure is harvesting hair from parts of the scalp that are normal, transplanting into the effected area that is missing hair. That process in a typical case is 4-5 hours, for Keirstin’s probably an hour or two.”

He also uses PRP, Platelet Rich Plasma, to increase the chances the procedure will be successful.

“Essentially we take the patients blood, process it, centrifuge it, and take the clear part that is enriched with nutrients and growth factors and inject it into effected area. Those patients typically have better results.”

For Jannotti, there will be a three month wait to see her results, but 8 News Now did connect with another client, John McDonald, 44, a local pastor who had the procedure done a few months ago.

He had great results with his receeding hair line.

The average cost for the procedure, depending on the size of the area is between seven and 12-thousand dollars.

