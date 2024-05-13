German company launches and recovers test rocket in Australia
A test commercial rocket launched by German company HyImpulse from Koonibba in Australia has been recovered largely intact and is on its way back to Germany almost two weeks after launch, a company spokesman said on Monday.
The load carried by the rocket has also been recovered. The rocket will now undergo detailed examination at HyImpulse headquarters near Heilbronn.
The 12-metre SR75 rocket was launched at the start of the month, in the first commercial launch by a German company in decades.
The rocket is powered by paraffin and liquid oxygen and can carry a load of 250 kilograms, the company said.
It is capable of space flight, according to company chief executive Christian Schmierer.
The aim is provide customers with a flexible and environmentally friendly solution for small satellites.