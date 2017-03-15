Galaxy S8 Might Have Pressure-Sensitive Fingerprint Scanner

Both devices have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission. The certification is important since it confirms many of the specs of the devices.

Pressure-sensitivity was introduced on smartphones with the 3D Touch feature on the iPhone 7. The technology is expected to be implemented in three flagship phones for the year — the Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Note 8 and Galaxy S8, according to a report.

Korean website the Investor reported Monday that Samsung subsidiary Samsung Display is working on a pressure-sensitive display similar to the Apple iPhone 8. The display will use organic light-emitting diodes to operate pressure-sensitive displays, the report added, citing industry sources.

The latest technology will have a superior level of pressure-sensitivity compared to its predecessor, a source told the Investor. The technology is reported to have been showcased to a limited gathering at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

For the uninitiated, only the Apple iPhone 7 uses pressure-sensitivity in its displays among current smartphones and calls the technology 3D Touch. How it works is that the display is sensitive to different levels of pressure applied on it. It props up options related to an app on applying pressure on the icon on the display.

Apple has already been rumored to employ the technology throughout the body of the iPhone 8 — the device is even expected to have pressure sensitive buttons instead of physical ones. The Galaxy S8, meanwhile is expected to incorporate the technology in the form of a virtual home button — a replacement for the traditional physical home button, according to the report. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to employ the technology throughout the whole display of the device.

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch March 29 according to the report, the Note 8 is expected to launch in the latter half of 2017. Both phones are expected to have Super AMOLED displays, iris scanners, dual cameras and a Snapdragon 835 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, the company’s flagship device for 2017, is the South Korean electronic giant’s best bet, especially after the Note 7 fiasco of 2016, whose repercussions the company is still suffering from.

