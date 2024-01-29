The full list of major US companies slashing staff this year, from Citigroup to Google and Microsoft
Last year's job cuts weren't the end of layoffs. Further reductions are in the cards for 2024.
Companies like Amazon, BlackRock, Nike, Intel, and Citigroup have announced plans for cuts this year.
See the full list of corporations reducing their worker numbers in 2024.
A slew of companies across the tech, media, finance, and retail industries made significant cuts to staff in 2023. Major tech players like Google and Meta, finance giants like Goldman Sachs, and manufacturers like Dow all announced layoffs.
And the forecast for 2024 is already looking grim.
Thirty-eight percent of business leaders surveyed by ResumeBuilder think layoffs are likely at their companies in 2024, and around half say their companies will implement a hiring freeze. ResumeBuilder talked to around 900 leaders at organizations with more than 10 employees.
Half of those surveyed cited concerns about a recession as a reason.
Another major reason: artificial intelligence. Around four in 10 respondents said they'll have to conduct layoffs as they replace workers with AI. Major tech companies like Dropbox, Google, and IBM have already announced job cuts as part of a new focus on AI.
Here are the companies with job cuts either planned or already underway in 2024.
Google laid off hundreds more workers in 2024.
Google laid off hundreds of workers in its central engineering division and members of its hardware teams — including those working on its voice-activated assistant.
In an email to some affected employees, the company encouraged them to consider applying for open positions at Google if they want to remain employed.
For those unable to secure a new position, their last day will be April 9, according to the email.
The tech giant laid off thousands throughout 2023, beginning with a 6% reduction of it global workforce (about 12,000 people) last January.
Discord is laying off 170 employees.
Discord employees learned about the layoffs in an all-hands meeting and a memo sent by CEO Jason Citron.
"We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020," Citron said in the memo. "As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated."
In August, Discord reduced its headcount by 4%. The company was valued at $15 billion in 2021, according to CNBC.
Citi will cut 20,000 from its staff as part of its corporate overhaul.
'Several hundred' jobs are being cut at Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.
The same day, Amazon-owned Twitch also announced job cuts.
Nike's up-to-$2 billion cost-cutting plan will involve severances.
Intel reportedly warned about more cuts in 2024 on top of the five rounds it made in 2023.
BlackRock is planning to cut 3% of its staff.
Rent the Runway is slashing 10% of its corporate jobs as part of a restructuring.
Unity Software is eliminating 25% of its workforce.
eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs.
Microsoft is reducing its headcount by 1,900 at Activision, Xbox, and ZeniMax
Salesforce is cutting 700 employees across the company, The Wall Street Journal reported
Flexport will reportedly lay off 20% of its workers.
US logistics startup Flexport will be cutting 20% of its estimated 2,600 employees over the next few weeks, The Information reported.
With founder and CEO Ryan Petersen back at the helm since September, Flexport initiated a 20% reduction in October.
Flexport kicked off 2024 with the announcement that it raised $260 million from Shopify and made "massive progress toward returning Flexport to profitability."
iRobot is laying off around 350 employees and founder Colin Angle will step down as chairman and CEO.
Read the original article on Business Insider