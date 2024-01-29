The full list of major US companies slashing staff this year, from Citigroup to Google and Microsoft

Last year's job cuts weren't the end of layoffs. Further reductions are in the cards for 2024.

Companies like Amazon, BlackRock, Nike, Intel, and Citigroup have announced plans for cuts this year.

See the full list of corporations reducing their worker numbers in 2024.

A slew of companies across the tech, media, finance, and retail industries made significant cuts to staff in 2023. Major tech players like Google and Meta, finance giants like Goldman Sachs, and manufacturers like Dow all announced layoffs.

And the forecast for 2024 is already looking grim.

Thirty-eight percent of business leaders surveyed by ResumeBuilder think layoffs are likely at their companies in 2024, and around half say their companies will implement a hiring freeze. ResumeBuilder talked to around 900 leaders at organizations with more than 10 employees.

Half of those surveyed cited concerns about a recession as a reason.

Another major reason: artificial intelligence. Around four in 10 respondents said they'll have to conduct layoffs as they replace workers with AI. Major tech companies like Dropbox, Google, and IBM have already announced job cuts as part of a new focus on AI.

Here are the companies with job cuts either planned or already underway in 2024.

Google laid off hundreds more workers in 2024.

Google confirmed the layoffs to Business Insider in an email. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google laid off hundreds of workers in its central engineering division and members of its hardware teams — including those working on its voice-activated assistant.

In an email to some affected employees, the company encouraged them to consider applying for open positions at Google if they want to remain employed.

For those unable to secure a new position, their last day will be April 9, according to the email.

The tech giant laid off thousands throughout 2023, beginning with a 6% reduction of it global workforce (about 12,000 people) last January.

Discord is laying off 170 employees.

Jason Citron said rapid growth was to blame for the cuts. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Discord employees learned about the layoffs in an all-hands meeting and a memo sent by CEO Jason Citron.

"We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020," Citron said in the memo. "As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated."

In August, Discord reduced its headcount by 4%. The company was valued at $15 billion in 2021, according to CNBC.

Citi will cut 20,000 from its staff as part of its corporate overhaul.

CEO Jane Fraser has been vocal about the necessity for restructuring at Citigroup. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

'Several hundred' jobs are being cut at Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

The cuts follow several rounds of layoffs at Amazon last year. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The same day, Amazon-owned Twitch also announced job cuts.

Twitch is cutting more than 500 positions. NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nike's up-to-$2 billion cost-cutting plan will involve severances.

Athletic retailer Nike will be making reductions to staffing as part of a cost-cutting initiative. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Intel reportedly warned about more cuts in 2024 on top of the five rounds it made in 2023.

Intel reportedly plans further job cuts in 2024. Davide Bonaldo/Getty Images

BlackRock is planning to cut 3% of its staff.

BlackRock expects to lay off 3% of its workforce. Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress

Rent the Runway is slashing 10% of its corporate jobs as part of a restructuring.

Rent the Runway is laying off a few dozen people in its corporate workforce. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Unity Software is eliminating 25% of its workforce.

Unity Software plans to cut roughly 1,800 jobs. Sutro Software

eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs.

eBay wants to become "more nimble." ullstein bild Dtl/ Getty

Microsoft is reducing its headcount by 1,900 at Activision, Xbox, and ZeniMax

Microsoft is being challenged by the FTC on its planned purchase of Activision Blizzard SOPA/Getty Images

Salesforce is cutting 700 employees across the company, The Wall Street Journal reported

Salesforce laid off about a tenth of its headcount last year. Plexi Images/Glasshouse Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Flexport will reportedly lay off 20% of its workers.

Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen returned to the company in September. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

US logistics startup Flexport will be cutting 20% of its estimated 2,600 employees over the next few weeks, The Information reported.

With founder and CEO Ryan Petersen back at the helm since September, Flexport initiated a 20% reduction in October.

Flexport kicked off 2024 with the announcement that it raised $260 million from Shopify and made "massive progress toward returning Flexport to profitability."

iRobot is laying off around 350 employees and founder Colin Angle will step down as chairman and CEO.

iRobot's executive vice president and chief legal officer Glen Weinstein has been appointed interim CEO upon Angle's exit from the company. Kimberly White/Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider