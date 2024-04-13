Frontier provides fiber internet to Jacksonville

Apr. 13—Frontier now offers fiber internet to residents in Jacksonville, Rusk, New Summerfield, Turney and Dialville. This high-speed internet provides an alternative to cable.

"This marks a significant milestone for the town, catapulting us into the digital age with internet speeds and reliability surpassing those available in many urban centers, including parts of New York City," said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. "High speed internet is an essential service that not only businesses require, but also residents with entertainment, telemedicine, online learning, and remote work. It is simply the world that we all live in now. By expanding access to its world-class fiber network, Frontier is helping set us up for growth. The City of Jacksonville welcomes Frontier with their new high speed reliable internet service that will give our residents another choice regarding their internet provider."

Available to both residents and businesses, Frontier internet plans do not require a contract. Once one has signed up for an internet plan, Frontier said connection can be expected normally within five business days. Frontier offers browsing, streaming and gaming at speeds up to five gigabytes per second.

"Texas is a big part of Building Gigabit America," said Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer of Frontier. "We have a large presence across the state, and now in the Tomato Capital of the World, so to be able to give them access to the same speeds or better than some of the biggest cities in America, feels pretty good. We are happy to be part of this great town and are excited for the big things to come."

To discover whether Frontier internet is available at a particular address, visit frontier.com/why-frontier/why-fiber-internet/fiber-expansion.