Friday night show: SpaceX Starlink Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Coast

SpaceX is targeting Friday night for its next Starlink launch, according to a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigation warning.

The Florida launch window for Starlink 6-49 is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 1:31 a.m. on Saturday. As of Thursday morning, SpaceX has yet to confirm the launch time or existence of the mission.

There was no immediate information whether the launch site was SpaceX's launch pad on Kennedy Space Center or at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

As the name suggests, this will be the 49th launch of the Group 6 Starlink satellites, a SpaceX satellite constellation which delivers internet service across the globe. Like all Starlink missions, these satellites will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

If conditions are clear, the bright Falcon 9 will be visible around the Space Coast area shortly after launch, providing a Friday night show. This rocket will be traveling at a Southeast trajectory out over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9's first-stage booster is expected to land on a SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, so local sonic booms are not expected.

