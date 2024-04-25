Fisker tells employees that 4 automakers are in talks to buy the struggling startup

Fisker is in talks with four automakers for possible acquisition, according to CEO Henrik Fisker.

Fisker's CEO held an all-hands with staff on Thursday.

The company has warned it could go out of business this year.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker told staff during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that the company was in talks with four automakers for a potential buyout, according to a recording of the event viewed by Business Insider.

"We still have some time to get other offers on Fisker," he told staff on Thursday. "We do have four car companies that have signed NDAs. However, they obviously need time to get to some diligence."

The company did not specify who the four automakers were or how long it may take for the companies to complete due diligence as they work toward a potential agreement.

A deal with a major automaker that was rumored to be Nissan fell through earlier this year. The CEO told his staff on Thursday that the company has been working with Deutsche Bank to find a buyer. One offer to buy the company hadn't been "sufficient," he said, according to the recording.

The all-hands meeting comes two days after Fisker warned investors it could seek bankruptcy protection within 30 days if it could not shore up more liquidity. The company said in the regulatory filing that it had just $54 million in cash equivalencies as of April 16 and "believes that its available liquidity will not be sufficient to meet its current obligations."

A spokesperson for Fisker declined to comment.

Do you work for Fisker or have a tip? Reach out to the reporter via a non-work email and device at gkay@businessinsider.com

