Feds approve $452 million Kansas broadband plan. Here's how the money will be used.

Kansas is getting $452 million in federal funds to be used to expand broadband across, and state officials are getting closer having shovels in the ground on infrastructure projects.

"Kansans, no matter their zip code, deserve access to reliable, high-speed Internet," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. "The distribution of BEAD funds will break down the barriers that have prevented some from fully participating in a thriving digital economy."

Cox Communication field technicians Lance Doyal, bottom, and Adam Colgrove in 2021 test a fiber line that connects internet to rural houses in northern Shawnee County. Kansas is getting $452 million in federal funds to use on broadband projects, and fiber connections to homes will be a top priority.

Kansas is getting federal funds through bipartisan infrastructure law

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, also known as BEAD, is part of President Joe Biden's "Internet for All" initiative authorized through the bipartisan infrastructure law in November 2021. The program allocates funds to states to build and upgrade high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that it had approved Kansas' initial proposal for how to use federal funding, making Kansas one of the first states to be able to request access to money and begin implementation.

NTIA administrator Alan Davidson said in a statement that Kansas has a strong plan that reflects the state's "unique needs" and will "deploy reliable, affordable high-speed Internet service across" the state.

With the approval, Kansas can now designate project funding areas where applicants can competitively bid to provide service. Bidding will begin in July, but in the mean time, the state will open a pre-registration portal for applicants to start submitting documentation of their qualifications and capabilities.

"We're going to be very intentional about where this investment goes," said Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of broadband development for the state.

How will Kansas use federal funds for broadband?

Piros de Carvalho said the priority is to connect as many homes as possible to fiberoptic service. However, the technological details and funding limitations may mean other services in some areas.

"The goal is to get everyone connected," said Piros de Carvalho. "Everyone connected with the highest, most scalable technology possible. We know we're not going to be able to get fiber to everyone."

Some project may have to be an alternative solutions, such as fixed wireless, "but the goal is to get as much fiber into the ground with the recognition that it enables every other type of technology that facilitates broadband."

"Projects that are fiberoptic-based will be prioritized," she said. "But again, I want to reiterate that it is our goal to get to every home. We have to toggle our technology mix accordingly. We can't get 90% of the unserved locations with fiber and then leave 10% out because we ran out of money."

All 105 counties have areas that are either unserved or underserved, Piros de Carvalho said. She said rural areas of western and southeast Kansas have areas of more need, but there there are also parts of urban areas that need work.

Piros de Carvalho said providers will have to offer a low-cost option, which was set at $30 a month.

"It doesn't do any bit of good to have infrastructure running past your home if you can't afford to take advantage of it," she said.

