Our favorite product releases this week: Allbirds, Aeropress, Parachute and more

Joe Bloss/CNN Underscored

There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings Bala’s new extra-cushy Wavy Mat, Pou-Pourri’s toilet-bowl cleaning pods and L.L. Bean and Summersalt’s great new swimwear collab.

A can’t-even-feel-it-on everyday shoe

Anthony Blasko/Allbirds

The latest lifestyle sneaker from Allbirds is here, and it’s so light you’ll barely feel it on your feet. The Tree Runner Go, available in men’s and women’s sizing, takes the bestselling Tree Runner shoe and smartens it up a bit with some elevated detailing. It’s made from Tencel lyocell tree fiber material, which has some sustainability credentials that come along with it, and thanks to a new textile technique, it’s up to 20 times more durable than other Allbirds shoes — making it a great go-to for everyday errands, school runs and walks with Fido around the block.

Two swimwear greats, one great swimwear collab

Bret Lemke/Summersalt

Two iconic swimwear makers, Summersalt and L.L.Bean, have just teamed up to drop a collection of bathing suits, cover ups and accessories in time for summer featuring a watery aqua checker pattern and a bright floral pattern. Beyond editions of Summersalt’s bestselling swimwear, the new collection includes a $20 water bottle, $40 beach towels, gauzy wide leg pants for $70, Maine Isle Four-Point Sandals for $50 and way more.

A cushy mat for downward dog and beyond

Bala

This curvy mat has a few millimeters of cushioning that go well above and beyond standard mats to lend extra support to hardworking wrists and joints. The top layer is antimicrobial and nonslip so you can stay in place without struggle and it’s available in charcoal and sea colors.

The famous cleansing tool gets a red-light-therapy upgrade

PMD

PMD Beauty’s famous skin-cleansing tools just got even better: The Redvolution tool incorporates the skincare-boosting powers of the original tool on one side and the addition of red light therapy on the other side of the wand. The 19 LED lights are designed to visibly smooth, lift and firm. It’s available for pre-order now for $229 and will ship May 1 (you’ll get a Free Radiant 20% Vitamin C serum with your pre-order, too).

Coffee brewers in stylish accent colors

AeroPress

AeroPress is known for making smooth brews to start your day off wide-eyed and alert, but it’s just expanded its line with a range of colors that’ll complement what’s going on in your kitchen. Choose from green, purple, blue, charcoal, red and, of course, clear — each of the $50 devices, which mimic a combo of pour-over, espresso and French press brewing methods, promise grit-free, full-bodied coffee.

A bowl cleaner and freshener in one handy pod

Poo-Pourri

You might know Poo~Pourri for its pre-poo toilet spray and range of other freshening products for fabrics, smoky rooms, smelly shoes and more — but now the brand has launched a new line of combo fresheners and bowl cleaners called Potty Pods. The pods come in a bag of 20 for $12 (or $10 if you subscribe) and are designed to be safe for both toilets and septic systems.

Lightweight, plush robes perfect for summer showers

Jessica Schramm/Parachute

Parachute’s high-quality linens collection just got a new addition with the launch of the Organic Terry Gauze Bath Collection, which weaves together organic cotton and linen for a dual-sided robe. The super-soft Cloud Cotton Gauze is on the front, and there’s a plush terry on the back for maximum absorption once you step out of the bath. Available in sizes XS through 3X and both cream and moss colorways, the Organic Terry Gauze Robe has an elegant longer silhouette topped off by a shawl collar and sells for $129. If you want to go for the full spa experience, you can also pick up the also double-sided Organic Terry Gauze Towels, which are $29 for the hand towel and $49 for the bath towel.

Nature-inspired, maximalist patterns

Ruggable

Ruggable has once again teamed up with Morris & Co. for a new collection of rugs inspired by the works of 19th-century artist and designer William Morris that call to mind an English garden. Colorways are light for spring and summer and include motifs featuring intricate florals and animals. The collection starts at $129 and includes 14 indoor rugs and one doormat, with each indoor rug using Ruggable’s signature two-part construction (one non-slip mat attached to a washable cover).

A ‘Smells Like Summer’ scent meets gentle body wash

Sun Bum

Sunscreen has its own special scent, and for those who love Sun Bum’s signature fragrance, there’s now a body wash that gets that aroma going even sooner — while you’re in the shower. The $18 body wash comes scented with the Smells Like Summer aroma and packed with antioxidants and vitamin E. It’s also vegan and free of sulfates, parabens and cruelty.

DIY demi-permanent hair color

DpHue

If you want to switch up your color but don’t have the time or budget for a trip to the salon, DpHue has launched a DIY demi-permanent hair color called Color Dream. Since it’s not permanent (it fades out after 16 shampoos) and will only move the needle on your shade a few degrees, the $32 box is a good option for anyone thinking about coloring their hair but who doesn’t want to commit to a permanent job. (It can also be good for between-appointment touch ups).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

