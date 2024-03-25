Fans love the 'super fast' Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ — and as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, it's $50 off

In the world of tablets, no one can argue that iPad is king. Of course, there's the downside: the cost. Most iPads are wildly expensive, which can make getting your hands on one a bit prohibitive if you're shopping on a budget. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. As part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, it's been knocked down to just $170 from $220.

Why is this a good deal?

Not only is the Galaxy Tab A9+ significantly less expensive than an iPad, but this is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. Good luck finding a brand-new iPad for this price!

Why do I need this?

For starters, it comes with 64GB of onboard storage. There is a 128GB version, but that knocks the price up to $220, and it isn't strictly necessary. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 supports microSD cards, too, so you can easily expand the base-level storage without breaking the bank.

On top of that, you can open multiple applications at one time and spread them across the screen. Researching and taking notes? Not a problem — have your web browser open on one side of the screen and your notes app on the other. The Samsung Kids app makes it easy to find kid-friendly content to keep little ones entertained, too.

If you have a Samsung TV, the options expand even more. You can cast content straight from the Galaxy Tab to the big screen to see things in more detail. If you have a Samsung phone, you can answer calls and texts from the tablet without ever reaching for your phone, too.

What reviewers say

This tablet is pretty new, so it doesn't have a ton of reviews yet, but don't let that dissuade you. Fans love this little machine. "I started using it for school and to help me study," one user said. "I ended up buying another since it was so useful and affordable."

"My God, this is super fast. ... If you are watching a video it's like having a small TV in your lap, table or hand. The speed and storage is incredible," raved another fan.

Yet another shopper commented on the ease of setup. "The device is very thin and much faster and lighter than [the] previous model a Galaxy Tab A8. One of the BEST features is the Samsung Smart Switch. It transfers all settings, accounts, games and current game data. PAINLESS!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

