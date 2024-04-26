Elon Musk plots UK mobile phone network

Elon Musk's Starlink system could offer coverage in Hampshire, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and the Isle of Man - Angela Weiss / AFP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is laying the groundwork to connect his Starlink satellite service to the UK’s mobile phone network as rural households struggle with poor signal coverage.

In a filing with telecoms regulator Ofcom, the billionaire’s space business asked for permission to expand its network of ground terminals, which would pave the way for it launching a mobile service.

The upgrades to its network would allow Starlink to do deals with British telecoms companies to boost their coverage, while it will also help with “supporting SpaceX’s new direct-to-cell service (pending regulatory approval)”.

Starlink is already testing a service in the US that would allow text messages to be sent from unmodified mobile phones via satellite, potentially ridding the country of mobile black spots.

In December, the business said: “This year, we look forward to expanding our testing to include greater coverage; launching hundreds of satellites to enable our text constellation... and expanding our global footprint.”

Currently, satellite-to-mobile services are not authorised in the UK, but it is understood Ofcom plans launch a call for evidence on the technology in the coming months. It is understood the new application is designed to provide capacity for its broadband service.

The billionaire’s satellite network currently consists of nearly 6,000 spacecraft, orbiting roughly 350 miles above the earth, which beam down broadband signals to satellite dishes for homes and businesses.

But Mr Musk’s company is also launching thousands of new satellites that can connect to mobile networks. It already has deals in America with T-Mobile and partnerships with telecoms companies in Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, Chile and Peru to expand its coverage.

The amount of data Starlink’s present network can pass to a normal smartphone is small and only capable of text messaging. Apple has launched a similar service for sending SOS messages via space.

However, the billionaire has claimed upgrades to Starlink’s satellites will ultimately allow voice calls and internet data to reach phones.

In its filing with Ofcom, SpaceX asked to expand its ground infrastructure with a “number of gateway antennas” at sites in Hampshire, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and on the Isle of Man. In a consultation form, Ofcom said it did not believe the expansion would interfere with rival services.

Starlink has already signed a deal with Virgin Media O2 to provide mobile “backhaul”, essentially providing extra capacity for the telecoms company’s mobile network.

But in its Ofcom submission, Starlink said further expansion would “grow the businesses of, and services provided by, local UK operators by enhancing Starlink’s cellular backhaul capabilities and supporting SpaceX’s new direct-to-cell service (pending regulatory approval)”.

SpaceX added its backhaul expansion and potential new mobile phone coverage could “allow customers to access an unprecedented level of connectivity.

“They will also facilitate partnerships with local operators, allowing existing operators to boost their connectivity options. More connectivity options will lead to more competitive prices for consumers.”

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

