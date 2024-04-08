Electric vehicles are a stealth tax on pensioners

The electric car lobby attracts such zealots that no amount of inconvenience, it seems, will dissuade them from the view that the future belongs to them and that anyone who dares to question that is a luddite, “climate denier” or both.

Drivers of electric vehicles, it turns out, are being left stranded because mobile phone coverage is often too poor in the vicinity of electric chargers. What on Earth has mobile phone coverage got to do with it? Many electric charging points can only be accessed via a mobile phone app. No solid signal for your phone, then no electricity for your car.

How can anyone have devised such a stupid system? When I fill my car with diesel I just go to a pump, then go into the shop and pay with a card – or cash if I want to. I don’t need a phone – which itself might be running out of charge, let alone have problems connecting to the internet. The idea that I might have to fiddle about with some app before I can continue with my journey is just one more reason, I am afraid, why I won’t be buying an electric car in the near future.

Surely, if the electric car industry wants us to buy these vehicles it should be trying to make them as easy to use as possible. You would have thought that car-makers and operators of charging stations would by now have pooled their resources and constructed a charging network that can be used by anyone – just like petrol and diesel pumps.

Instead, it seems determined to cater only for a small subset of motorists: well-off, relatively young drivers who spend most of their lives in urban areas with good WiFi connections.

Elderly, rural and less well-off motorists who don’t own homes with off-street parking just don’t seem to exist in their minds. It doesn’t occur to them that there is a large cohort of the over-65s who still do not own a smartphone because they find them too fiddly to use, and the screens too hard to read in many lighting conditions, but who still rely on their cars to get about.

It is the same with shops and restaurants which have gone cashless, and with all these road tolls and car parks which can only be paid-for online – the businesses and officials who come up with these things don’t see it as their business to cater for people who find it difficult to get online, especially on the move. Smartphones have become something like a weapon wielded by youthful policymakers in the great war of the generations, revenge against an older population which stands accused of monopolising housing and wealth.

Such an attitude is in danger of robbing many elderly people of their independence. But you don’t have to be elderly and without a smartphone to see something objectionable about forcing us to use apps for everything we do. I’m sticking with a car which I can fill up in a few minutes, in 8,365 different locations across Britain, and without having to fiddle around on a phone.

