El Paso County hosts new programs through all-digital library

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s Ilumina Public Library is inviting the community to its two free programs during the month of May.

Ilumina Library, the county’s first all-digital library, is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release by El Paso County.

The following are the two programs hosted by library, located at the Agua Dulce Community Center, at 15371 Kentwood Ave.:

Beginner Technology Class Participants learn how to utilize a smartphone or tablet, by either bringing your own or using the libraries tablets. Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Conversational English Class Participants learn and practice English in a safe environment. Classes are from 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday.



