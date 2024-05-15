Will DT Swiss's new F 1900 Classic be the new go-to affordable downhill and freeride wheelset?

DT Swiss has launched a new affordable wheelset for downhill and freeride riders. The F 1900 Classic features a new rim design and is paired with DT Swiss' own 370 hubs.

DT Swiss wheels are commonly featured on OEM bikes and are one of the go-to choices for riders looking for a budget wheelset upgrade due to the proven durability and workhorse performance of wheelsets like the DT Swiss 1900.

The 30mm alloy rim used for the F 1900 Classic features several updates to improve its impact performance compared to the FR 1950 Classic. To increase impact resistance, DT Swiss has given the F 1900 Classic rim a new profile, adding extra material in "specific places" for better strength. DT Swiss has also widened and re-orientated the shape of the rim hooks to widen the surface area and reduce tire sidewall punctures on deep compressions and rim impacts.

DT Swiss F 1900 CLASSIC rim detail in a studio

DT competition spokes (28 front / 32 rear) are used to lace the rims to the DT Swiss 370 hubs which are equipped with DT Swiss' 18T Ratchet LN. The hubs are 6-bolt only and come in SRAM XD, Shimano MicroSpline, or Shimano HG freehub options to fit all cassettes. The hubs come in 15 / 110mm Boost, 20 / 110mm Boost, 12 / 148mm Boost,12 / 150mm, or 12 / 157mm spacing.

The F 1900 Classic is ASTM class 5 rated for riding the roughest terrain and the wheels have a claimed weight of 2,222g for a 29er wheelset and 2,118g for a 27.5 wheelset. They weigh around 300g more compared to the DT Swiss FR 1500 CLASSIC with upgraded 240 hubs and are roughly 100g more than the similarly targeted Hunt Enduro Wide V2 MTB wheelset.

DT Swiss F 1900 Classics are available to purchase now, priced from $649.80 / £474.98 / €499.80.