Dreo ChefMaker was a game-changer in my kitchen – find out why I’m obsessed

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer was my favorite new kitchen appliance of the year last year. That’s saying a lot when you consider how many different products I test each year. The ChefMaker Combi Fryer combines all the best features of an air fryer, sous vide, convection oven, and other cooking appliances. Then, Dreo added smart features that make cooking the perfect meal easy for anyone, no matter what their level of cooking expertise might be.

Read my earlier Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review, and you’ll learn all about how this awesome new device works. It’s a rare case of a Kickstarter craze that was actually able to deliver on the hype. And now, if you missed those early Kickstarter discounts, you can take advantage of one of Dreo’s biggest post-launch sales and get one for $279 instead of $359. That’s within $20 of the all-time low price from the holidays.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $80.00 (22%)

A few nights ago, I had some delicious salmon for dinner. It was easily some of the best salmon I’ve had in a long time. The fish was moist and perfectly cooked, and the skin was wonderfully crispy.

I wasn’t at some fancy restaurant when I was eating this perfect salmon. I was sitting in my own dining room in the comfort of my own home because I cooked it myself.

It’s not that I’m a particularly skilled chef, although I do know my way around a kitchen. In this case, however, anyone could’ve pulled off the delicious salmon that I made for dinner, even if it was their first time setting foot in a kitchen. All I did was oil and season the fish, press a few buttons on the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and walk away. My smartphone gave me an alert when the fish was done. Then, I plated it and dug in.

In addition to the awesome cooking programs, I also use the ChefMaker as a regular air fryer all the time. It’s so great at taking simple recipes and making them delicious. One of my favorite recent additions to my rotation is carrot fries.

All I do is cut carrots into thin strips and then coat them with a tiny bit of olive oil, salt, pepper, cayenne powder, paprika, and garlic powder. Then toss them into the air ChefMaker (or any other air fryer) at 375-400 degrees for about 15 minutes, pausing to shake the basket halfway through. That’s it!

You can also add a little parmesan cheese to give them some extra flair.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

Dreo ChefMaker makes it easy to cook moist fish with crispy skin. Image source: Dreo

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer first launched on Kickstarter, where it raised more than $1.7 million. That’s how revolutionary this smart kitchen appliance appeared to be. Of course, Kickstarter is known far and wide for delivering disappointments, so I was hesitant to get excited until I tried the ChefMaker myself.

I was instantly blown away.

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer makes it shockingly easy to cook the perfect steak, chicken, fish, vegetables, and just about anything else. All you need to do is drop in your seasoned food, stick in the temperature probe, fill the water tank on top of the unit, press a few buttons, and you’re done.







Dreo’s awesome device looks like a fancy air fryer, but it’s so much more. It uses elements of an air fryer, sous vide cooker, and oven to cook food with multiple different methods. It also uses special algorithms to change the amount and type of heat applied, in the same way a chef might move a steak from the burner to the oven.

Hence the “ChefMaker” moniker — it truly makes anyone a chef.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer uses CombiCook technology to achieve perfect results every time. Image source: Dreo

Definitely read my Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review to learn more. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to try one out for yourself.

Or, if you don’t just want to take my word for it, head over to the ChefMaker product page on Amazon. There, you’ll see tons of glowing reviews from people who love the ChefMaker just as much as I do.

“I wasn’t sure this appliance would live up to its claims or its name, but the ChefMaker proved me wrong with almost every dish I cooked with it,” one reviewer wrote. “I tried a pork tenderloin first using chef mode and it was amazing, all tender and juicy with a succulent crust. It’s no joke that this machine cooks like a chef, turning the heat up and down and even spraying water all by itself to keep the meat perfect.”

Another reviewer had this to say: “Anyone in an apartment, condo should get one, you’ll never miss not having a BBQ seriously! It reminds me of those old commercials: Set it and Forget it. My wife conceded this is much more than an air fryer. Simple, energy efficient, no flipping, cleanup is a breeze. Worth every penny.”

Here’s a video of the ChefMaker in action:

At $359, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is worth every penny and then some. Frankly, given how great my experience has been with this appliance, I would pay twice that much for a ChefMaker. Right now, however, there’s a sale that saves you a ton of money.

With the current deal, you can pick up a ChefMaker for $279 on sale. That’s the lowest price since the holidays last year.







I definitely recommend that you take advantage of this deal before it ends this coming weekend.

