Donald Trump suggests the mysterious red marks on his hands may be AI-generated

Small red marks were clearly visible on Donald Trump's hand in New York City last month. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump suggested the mysterious red marks spotted on his hand may be AI-generated.

When asked on Fox News what happened to his hands, he replied: "Nothing. Maybe it was AI."

The pictures sparked widespread online speculation about their possible causes last month.

Donald Trump has suggested the mysterious red marks on his hands that sparked online speculation last month may have been AI-generated.

When asked about the photos by Mark Meredith of Fox News, Trump said he hadn't seen them. He was then asked what happened to his hands, to which the former president responded: "Nothing. Maybe it was AI."

Trump was photographed leaving his Manhattan apartment to attend E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial when the photographs were taken. Multiple photos showed him waving, with small red marks visible on his right hand.

They did not appear to have been there the previous evening, based on photos taken in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

The pictures prompted widespread speculation online that the marks were caused by anything from a sexually transmitted disease to a fall.

One dermatologist previously told Business Insider that the marks were probably rashes and could've be caused by many things.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI, made outside normal working hours.

Trump is vying with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination following Ron DeSantis's exit from the race .

The Republican nominee won't be officially named until July, but several GOP leaders are already referring to the former president as the "presumptive nominee."

