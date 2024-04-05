Device makes eclipse accessible for people with blindness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Metrolina Association for the Blind is bringing a device to Charlotte to help people with visual impairments experience the solar eclipse April 8.

Harvard University researchers developed a device called LightSound. It uses sonification and essentially converts light waves to sound waves, allowing people to “hear” the eclipse. A small box emits a sound that varies in pitch based on how much light it detects.

Engineers put together about 900 devices to ship out across the country for the astronomical event. They received requests for LightSound devices from more than 25,000 groups and individuals wanting to utilize the new technology.

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?

Charlotte did not receive one of the 900 devices, but Jacob Clements and his colleagues at MAB found another way to obtain the tool.

“We reached out to the areas next to us and found out that Kidzu Children’s Museum up in Chapel Hill had an extra device and they would let us use it for the solar eclipse,” Clements said. “So then we’re like, ‘Alright, it’s game on.’”

MAB plans to host an eclipse experience event at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center. In addition to LightSound, they’ll also have braille and large-print resources on hand from the College of Charleston that explain through texture what happens in the sky during an eclipse.

Clements said having a variety of resources is key for inclusivity.

“Vision is so broad. Everyone sees very differently,” he said. “Not everyone that is blind or visually impaired knows Braille, so we can’t just provide Braille.”

MAB will also offer eclipse glasses to everyone, as people with challenges with vision can certainly still damage their eyes.

Clements said the event is for the entire community and encouraged all people, regardless of ability and age, to attend.

South Carolina school district cancels in-person classes for solar eclipse

“Even though our mission is tailored to individuals that have challenges with vision, we made it accessible to everyone,” he said. “You’ll be able to experience it and gain the knowledge.”

He said he hopes to see a great turnout as many people had to come together to make the event possible.

“Not even just in Mecklenburg County, we had to reach Charleston, South Carolina, we had Harvard help and then we also had Chapel Hill. It’s kind of great to see everyone working together to bring this event together,” Clements said.

MAB has served the greater Charlotte area since 1934.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.