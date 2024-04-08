Dell clearance sale: Save $250 on this popular all-in-one PC

Always a reliable place for desktop computer deals, Dell has a great deal on an all-in-one computer for anyone who would prefer such a solution over a separate tower and monitor or a laptop. Currently $250 off, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One for $750 instead of $1,000. For anyone short on space but who wants a full-sized PC experience, it’s bound to be a hit. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

Dell makes some of the best all-in-one computers around so the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is sure to be great for many people. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for everyday use without a hitch.

Additionally, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is designed to be stylish in many ways. It looks great with a sleek exterior that has all the components built in so you don’t have to deal with any excessive bulk. Its full HD display features 99% sRGB within a narrow border so it looks good to use as well as store in your home. There’s also ComfortView Plus technology which helps reduce harmful blue light while offering a flicker-free panel.

Adding to the convenience, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has a stand that offers the perfect place to store your keyboard and mouse when not in use. There are built-in dual 5W speakers too with them offering Dolby Atmos spatial sound and support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro. On the top of the screen is a full HD webcam with a tilt feature that’s adjustable to 20 degrees while Wide Dynamic Range gives plenty of versatility.

Any time you do need to hook up any accessories, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has one USB-C port along with a bunch of USB-A ports and an SD card reader. It even has an HDMI out port if you prefer to connect a secondary display.

Versatile and good-looking, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is the PC to add to your living environment for the whole family to use throughout the day, or for you to use solo. It usually costs $1,000 but right now, you can buy it for $750 as part of a Dell clearance sale. A great price given you don’t need to add on a monitor or anything else, check it out now if that sounds appealing.

