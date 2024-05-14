This Dell Chromebook is $31 — it doesn’t get any cheaper than that

Most shoppers opt for Chromebooks because they’re generally cheaper than traditional laptop deals, but you probably didn’t think they can get as cheap as this: the Dell Chromebook 3180, which had prices starting at $219 when it was released in 2017, is down to a very affordable $31 from Walmart. That’s $188 in savings, but there’s a catch — this isn’t a brand new device. If you’re fine with that, and you just need a basic machine for simple tasks, then proceed with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Dell Chromebook 3180

The Dell Chromebook 3180 doesn’t look like it offers much in terms of performance, as it’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N3060 processor, Intel HD Graphics 400, and 4GB of RAM. However, since it’s a Chromebook that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, it runs smoother than you would expect, as the operating system relies heavily on online apps for a lighter load on the device’s systems. The Chromebook also comes with an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution that keeps it portable, 16GB of internal storage that you can supplement with extra space on Google Drive, and a battery that can run for five hours on a single charge.

There’s a catch with the Dell Chromebook 3180 that’s on sale from Walmart though, and that’s the possibility of scratches and dents. However, even though the device may shows signs of usage, the retailer assures that it will be in great working condition, which will be all that matters for some people.

You may not think that Chromebook deals can go below $50, but Walmart will prove you wrong as it’s currently selling the Dell Chromebook 3180 for a very cheap $31. That’s $188 lower than the device’s starting price of $219 back when it was rolled out in 2017, but the offer comes with the catch that the device you get may have some cosmetic issues. If that’s not going to be an issue with you as you just need an affordable laptop for your daily activities, it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for the Dell Chromebook 3180 as soon as possible while stocks are still available.

Buy Now