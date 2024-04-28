COTC launching new respiratory therapy technology program

NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) will launch of a new associate degree of applied science program in respiratory therapy technology.

The program is pending accreditation confirmation, but classes are expected to begin this autumn at the Newark campus, with an application deadline of June 15. COTC has branch campuses in Coshocton, Mount Vernon and Pataskala.

This program came about from a need for respiratory therapists in Licking County and in a broader medical community context, said program director Tyler Richards in a press release.

“More therapists are expected to retire than enter the workforce. Right now, there are hundreds of open positions and many more that are coming as hospitals expand,” Richards said.

Respiratory therapists are trained to help aide the recovery and/or rehabilitation of those with lung diseases or disorders. They are vital in all areas of the medical field. This includes emergency departments, intensive care units, rehabilitation centers and more.

During the two-year program students will study in the classroom and through clinical placements. Upon completion they will be eligible to sit for the registered respiratory therapist (RRT) credential offered through the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC).

Graduates from the program can expect to make an annual median wage of $65,760, per Ohio Labor Market information. Students may begin working in the field just one year into the program by applying for a limited permit. This does not count towards clinical hours, but it does offer students a way to gain experience in the field, make local connections and support themselves financially.

To be admitted, students must submit a free application for admission and a respiratory therapy technology program application.

For more information, visit go.cotc.edu/respiratory or contact COTC’s admissions office at cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu or 740-366-9222.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: COTC offering respiratory therapy technology program