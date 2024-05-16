Computer Doctor opens new location in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Computer Doctor officially cut the ribbon on their new location in Bluefield on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The business first opened in Princeton nearly a decade ago, and has now moved locations to Bluefield in order to better serve their customers.

The new location is larger and allows for a more centralized location for all clientele.

Andrew Davis, the Computer Doctor himself, said he is excited about the move.

“I’m excited, I like this place. I think we have more visibility from the street. I think people will be able to find us easier here,” said Davis. “For all of these years, I’ve supported Bluefield, I’ve drove over here three, four times a week. So now I’m over here all the time. And with the university so much closer, I think I’ll be able to help the students there a whole lot more.”

The Computer Doctor offers several services from general computer repair to server maintenance to custom building computers for customers.

Davis said he’s looking forward to further serving the Mercer County community.

The Computer Doctor is located at 1601 Bland Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

