How the city gathers pavement data with tech truck

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, April 22, the City of Colorado Springs showcased its high-tech truck roaming the streets to collect data on road conditions.

The truck uses sensors and cameras to scan the pavement at varying speeds, in order to get an accurate depiction of what the pavement and concrete conditions are like around town. The City said it’s a process that’s been in use for nearly 10 years, and it helps to streamline decision-making and planning.

Prior to 2016, the allocation of road improvement dollars was based on accessors going out and physically observing roads, which sometimes took years, and by the time decisions were made, roads had deteriorated and data was not the most accurate.

“This operation right here, with the speed that it’s able to gather data, and the objective data that it’s able to give us, gives us an opportunity to really dial in on roadways that are in need and which ones should be put at the top of the list,” said Corey Farkas, Operations & Maintenance Division Manager with the City.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade also spoke at the event on Monday and explained how the truck helps the City prioritize roads, and how it aids in the City’s ability to allocate 2C Road Improvement dollars. And while some neighbors may be frustrated that their roads aren’t being tended to, Mayor Mobolade assured the community that the process, aided by data collected by the truck, ensures that the roads in most dire need are attended to first.

“People ask, ‘Do we pick winners and losers? Is the whole process rigged? Are neighborhoods being left out? Are we using a fair and transparent process to select which roads to prioritize for the 2C Road Improvement work?’ These questions are fair and these questions are welcome,” Mayor Mobolade said. “There is a method to the madness.”

Mobolade and city officials explained that the truck would be driving all city streets in 2024, gathering the latest data on road conditions, as well as looking at curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and pedestrian ramps.

Data-gathering operations such as this one typically happen every three years, and the last one performed was in 2020, according to the city.

