City of Clay now 100% fiber internet

Apr. 23—CLAY, Ala. — GoNetspeed today announced that the city of Clay is officially powered by 100 percent fiber internet. With service now available to residents and businesses in initial construction areas, Clay will experience future-proof, symmetrical upload and download internet and voice service directly from their home or business, tapping into a new era of internet speed and reliability that only fiber internet can provide.

Once construction is complete, more than 2,600 locations throughout Clay will have access to GoNetspeed's high-speed, 100 percent fiber internet service through the company's fully funded $2.7 million investment. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

"Throughout the past few months, GoNetspeed has been working diligently to equip Clay with another provider option," said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. "Clay's residents deserve access to a high-quality internet option, and we are here to provide just that. With access to GoNetspeed's internet service, Clay is supported by 100 percent fiber internet that is designed to improve life online while integrating seamlessly with your daily needs. We are proud to serve Clay and look forward to seeing the impact of our future-proof service."

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout our service area have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Attalla, Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Hopper and Morgan City have access to GoNetspeed's service, along with many other Alabama communities that are well on their way to having access to service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Alabama. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 Gbps.