Champion Makes the Best RV Generator—and One of the Least Expensive



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Driving an RV gives you the freedom to bring the comforts of home on your road trip. To maximize that comfort, it’s important to bring a generator to power your electric appliances and charge electronics like your phone and laptop. If your RV doesn’t come equipped with a built-in generator, then you’ll need to install one. The best RV generators need to be fairly beefy–powerful enough to keep multiple appliances running with room to spare–but portable enough to pack and, if necessary, move in and out the RV door.

An RV generator is a big investment, but an important one. We’ll help you find the right option for your setup–walk you through the shopping process and recommend the best models we’ve found and tested. With our picks, you can keep the power flowing wherever you roam.

The Best RV Generators

The Expert: Over the past decade I’ve reviewed portable generators, power stations and other gear for publications like Popular Mechanics, Popular Science, The Daily Beast, Thrillist and more. Not only have I spent over 30 years camping in RVs, but I’ve used just about every type of portable generator in a variety of vehicles, including RVs and converted vans.

Looking for more backup power solutions? Here are our review of the best portable generators, the best solar-powered generators, and the best home generators.

What to Consider in an RV Generator

How to Tell if a Generator is RV-Ready

Brands don’t make official, task-specific “RV generators,” but there are a couple of specific features they should have to make sense in that role. Most RVs feature a 30-amp (A) outlet, which enables you to power your entire RV, charging its batteries while running everything from lights to the air conditioner. If your generator doesn’t have a matching 30-amp plug, then it isn’t really the right tool for this job.

Generator size also matters: Ideally, it should be large enough to power your RV for a couple days, but also needs to be light enough to move around and compact enough to fit inside, either through the door or into an exterior cargo hold if you have one. It definitely helps to figure out where you plan to store your generator ahead of time and measure that space so you know what will and won’t work for your setup.

Wattage and Capacity

Size matters–in watts (W), that is. While RV setup is different, we’d generally suggest that most RVs need at least 2,000 watts at any given time, which is enough to power an air conditioner, fridge, lights, and a few devices. Campers should be comfortable at the low end of the spectrum: With 2,000 watts, you’ll have to be careful about using your a/c and making sure to unplug appliances when they aren’t in use, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you plan to spend most of your time outside. If you’re spending a fair amount of time inside and plan to use your a/c often, you should look for a larger generator that can put out upwards of 3,500 watts.

If you’re using a solar generator, you also need to consider your generator’s capacity, or its ability to store energy that’s been harnessed by a solar panel. To power an RV, you should look for a generator that can store at least 3,000 watt-hours (Wh), which is enough to power a fridge, lights, devices, and small appliances for a couple of days. And it needs to have an output of at least 2,000 watts, which allows it to power said essentials simultaneously. Keep in mind that solar generators generally cannot generate as much juice as gas or electricity: Unless you have an extraordinary solar panel array and perfect sun to keep the power flowing, you probably won’t be able to power a full suite of appliances on solar alone.

Fuel Type

Most RV generators run on gasoline. There are also dual-fuel generators that use gas or propane: Generators tend to run more quietly when using propane, so it’s a useful option when you set up in a crowded area.

Solar generators are an increasingly popular and attractive option, as well. While it takes time to fully charge a generator via solar panels, they are more sustainable and work well if you’re camping off-grid. Worst case, you can plug them into a house or building power to charge them quickly.

It is never safe to run a gas or propane generator inside your RV. Likewise, do not attempt to fill the gas tank while it’s running, which could start a fire. Solar generators are safe to use indoors.

Portability

There’s no “set it and forget it” RV generator: You will need to move it around fairly often, so it needs light enough for 1-2 people to carry in and out. In general, lighter is better here, but I’d generally look for one around 40-50 pounds for a 2,000-watt generator, or 50-100 pounds for 3,000-4,000 watts. Some generators feature built-in wheels and handles, which can make life a lot easier when you need to move them around.

An oft-overlooked cousin of portability is volume, because you don’t want to be the camper who brings excessive noise pollution to a campground where everyone’s looking to enjoy the great outdoors. Smaller, more portable generators will generally generate less noise. Keep in mind, though, that some manufacturers make their generators lighter by shedding insulation that keeps them quiet. In the end, it’s up to you to find a balance between the two.

Ports

In addition to the standard 30-amp/120-volt outlet that you want to properly hook up your RV, the best RV generators will have a variety of plugs that will allow you to power or charge other devices directly. We usually look for standard AC outlets, like you’d find at home, which come in handy for plugging in power tools, outdoor appliances, or whatever else. Many generators also come with USB-A and USB-C ports to charge laptops, phones and other tech.

If you plan on running everything off your RV, port variety may not be as important. But it’s a very nice value add if you plan to use the generator away from your RV.

Durability

Since you have to lug your generator in and out of your RV, it needs to be durable enough to take a few bumps here and there. Plus, you want it to last as long as possible without needing repairs. It’s hard to gauge durability on spec, but certain brands have reputations for strong build quality and sturdy construction. Even then, it always pays to look at user reviews and find out if your pick has a reputation for holding up over time.

How We Selected The Best RV Generators

I’ve used RV generators in all shapes and sizes for decades, and have been rigorously testing new models from both top manufacturers and up-and-coming startups for the past five years: My selections are the result of all that experience. To supplement my experience, I compared my findings against a variety of expert reviews and those from real-world buyers at retailers like Amazon.

The recommendations below span a range of price points, portability and operating specs, and situational needs, and after much testing and consideration I can assert with confidence that they are truly the best RV generators you can buy right now.

4500W Wireless Start Inverter Generator

This rock-solid block of generator excellence from Champion is about as perfect for RVing as it gets. Its 4,500-watt output is more than enough to run your entire RV, air conditioner included. At the same time, it’s surprisingly quiet, clocking in at just 61 decibels—about the same volume as a dishwasher.

The build quality is also outstanding, offering the kind of durability you want for many years of outdoor use. While it’s definitely heavy, it's fairly compact—about the size of a couple of car batteries—and an integrated handle and wheels make it fairly easy to move around.

Champion has a whole line of inverter generators, some of which are less expensive: I’m recommending this one because it features a remote starter, which I really appreciate when I don’t feel like messing around with a generator in the cold or dark.

Shop Now 4500W Wireless Start Inverter Generator amazon.com $949.00

GK2300i Portable Inverter Generator

This Genkins generator offers a surprising amount of functionality at a very low price. Its 2,300-watt output should be adequate for most, it’s extremely lightweight and portable, and its 53-58 decibel range is quiet as can be. The company didn’t skimp on safety features, as is sometimes the case with other lower-cost generators, so you can run it with peace of mind. It even offers a little luxury, in the form of a couple of USB-A ports.

The plastic casing doesn’t feel as substantial as pricier models, but that’s to be expected at such a bargain price. If you’re looking for a budget generator that will get the job done, this is hard to beat.

Shop Now GK2300i Portable Inverter Generator amazon.com $359.00

Solar Generator 3000 Pro

Solar generators come in all shapes and sizes these days, but I think the Jackery 3000 Pro is the best option for RV-owners, since it offers a lot of capacity without completely sacrificing mobility. What’s more, I’ve knocked one around more than a good bit and have been impressed with its durability. It’s my go-to when I’m road-tripping someplace like Moab, Utah, where sunshine is plentiful and I need a fairly portable setup.

While there are larger capacity options out there, including the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra below, the 3000 Pro’s 3,000-watt/3,024-watt-hour performance should keep most RVs going for a couple of days, and it recharges fast assuming you have the right solar panels. If you’re new to solar, the bundle we recommend (and link to above) includes two of Jackery’s excellent 200-watt SolarSaga panels, which are more than capable of keeping you powered up.

While its near-100-pound weight isn’t exactly light, the burly integrated wheels and retractable handle make it easy to move around. There’s even an app that allows you to monitor its power levels and output from your phone. What’s more, I’ve knocked one around more than a good bit and have been impressed with its durability. For most on-the-go solar goals, this will deliver.

Shop Now Solar Generator 3000 Pro amazon.com $3699.00

GD400BN 4000W Super-Quiet Dual-Fuel Inverter Generator

Dual-fuel generators are very nice to have on an RV, because the two types work well in different scenarios: Running gas is easy to obtain just about everywhere you go, which makes it great for long, isolated trips or living off-grid, but makes a lot of noise. While propane isn’t quite as accessible, using it allows your generator to run more quietly. With two complementary modes, generators like the Pulsar GD400BN give you the ability to customize your generator’s performance to match your needs in the moment.

We like the GD400BN specifically because it's powerful, quiet and portable. With its 4,000-watt output, it’s more than capable of powering your entire rig, with the air conditioner, but it’s built solid and weighs less than 50 pounds. Another plug or two would’ve been nice–its single AC outlet limits things a bit if you have any reason to plug in power tools or equipment. For all intents and purposes, this is a very nice dual-fuel generator, and comes at a decent price to boot.

Shop Now GD400BN 4000W Super-Quiet Dual-Fuel Inverter Generator amazon.com $599.00

EU2200i 2200W Portable Generator

At this point, the Honda EU2200i is nothing short of a campsite icon. You see them all the time at campsites, and with good reason: They are renowned for doing pretty much everything right.

Weighing in at just over 46 pounds and not much larger than a couple of stacked shoeboxes, this is about as portable as RV-capable generators get. It’s also one of the quietest options in its class, purring along at 47-58 decibels, or about the same volume as a normal conversation. Popular Mechanics Test Editor Brad Ford found the same thing in his testing, calling the EU2200i “remarkably quiet.”

“The EU2200i is ideal for camping and other outdoor events where generator noise might be frowned on,” he wrote in our guide to the best portable generators.

And its durability is outright famous: I have personally spent years on end bumping and bashing one all over the place and it just won’t break.

The primary downside is its 2,200-watt outage, which makes sense for its size but is relatively small if you’re powering an RV. Still, given how often you see it around, RVers are clearly okay working around its limitations.

Shop Now EU2200i 2200W Portable Generator amazon.com $1199.00

Delta Pro Ultra

I can report from firsthand experience that theEcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is an absolute performance monster, with massive output (7,500 watts) and enormous capacity (6,500 watt-hours), which you can expand further by adding extra 6,000-watt-hour batteries. I recently had one along for a cloudy camping trip where solar panels would have been useless, but it didn’t matter because its charge lasted a solid three days (though it was cool weather and I wasn’t using my a/c—for that you’ll need solar). It also charges very quickly: I charged mine via a wall outlet in about 2 hours. I could easily use this generator to back up my entire house so, needless to say, it can store and produce enough energy to handily power an a/c and everything else you may need in your RV—particularly with a good solar setup.

The downside to carrying a generator like this around—more capacity means more weight. At just over 180 pounds, it’s too heavy to move in or out of an RV solo. It’s more portable than you might think, though: You can remove the batteries from the generator, then carry it out in more manageable parts. Plus, the power station has wheels to help you move it around. Ultimately, the Delta Pro Ultra is probably overkill for most RVers, but it pushes the boundaries on what you can expect from an RV-compatible generator.

Shop Now Delta Pro Ultra amazon.com $6299.00

AC200L Portable Power Station

Bluetti has a penchant for putting lots of performance into sturdy, outdoor-tough packages, and the new AC200L “yes ands” that by adding a ton of outlet options. Its 2,400-watt output is plenty for most RVs, and its 2,048-watt-hour capacity is decent if modest, but is expandable up to 8,192-watt-hour using the company’s stackable add-on batteries.

As for outlets, it’s got plenty of AC, DC, and USB ports. I tend to pack along a lot of cameras, drones, and other gadgets, and I’ve found that this generator is ideal for keeping everything charged in addition to offering all the core ports I need for the RV. Its compact portability and port-abundance also make it perfect for moving throughout camp whenever I need to power something outdoors. It charges extremely fast, going from 0-to-100 percent in about an hour when plugged into a wall socket or as fast as 2 hours with the right solar setup.

It’s a bit heavy for its modest size, but I love the AC200L’s outstanding durability. I brought one along to juice up e-bikes on a recent mountain biking trip. Gear tends to get used pretty hard at the trailhead, but this generator took it like a champ.

Shop Now AC200L Portable Power Station amazon.com $1999.00

4,500W Generator

If you want to be a good neighbor at your campsite, this generator from Westinghouse keeps the rumble to a minimum. Thanks to a special throttling system that only produces as much power as needed, it spins down when you aren’t drawing much rather than constantly roaring at full speed. That keeps the volume down, dropping to a decibel level akin to generators half its size at low usage. I’ve used older versions of what were essentially the same model; they were very quiet then, and reviews indicate the volume has gone down even more.

Its hefty 4,500-watt output is substantial, considering the lack of racket, and capable of powering an entire RV without issue. It also has a remote starter, which allows me to fire it up from the comfort of indoors.

This Westinghouse is fairly heavy, though a retractable handle, wheels, and lifting handles make it easier to move around. And its relatively compact shape passes through an RV door without too much trouble. All in all it provides ample power while keeping the noise to a minimum.

Shop Now 4,500W Generator amazon.com $849.00

Q+A WIth Our Experts

How long can I continuously run my RV generator?

Portable gas generators can typically run anywhere from 6-18 hours depending on their fuel capacity. When properly well-maintained, you should be able to run it until the tank runs dry, fill it back up, then start all over.

Remember: You should never attempt to refill the gas tank while the generator is running, which can lead to fires.

Where should I put my generator when I set it up outside?

You can keep it pretty close: Various experts recommend anywhere from 5-25 feet, but I’ve found that 5-10 feet is about right.

If you use a gas or propane generator, your primary concern is to keep the generator clear of doors and windows, as you don’t want to run the risk of carbon monoxide blowing into the RV. You also shouldn’t push up against a wall or other gear–keep well-ventilated on all sides.

Solar generators don’t have this issue, set it up wherever you need to for the best solar panel placement.

Can I run an RV generator in the rain?

You can but you shouldn’t. Electricity and water don’t mix, and running a generator in the rain can have unpredictable results. At best, it may fry the generator or your RV electrical system. At worst it could cause a fire or electrocute someone.

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like