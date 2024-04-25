Canyon unveil its lightest electric mountain bike ever – the Neuron:ONfly

Given the deserved popularity of Canyon's 'ON' electric mountain bikes, it was only a matter of time before the German direct-sale brand launched a lightweight model and it comes in the form of the lighter-trail-orientated, mid-travel, Neuron:ONfly.

The original Neuron:ON e-MTB (a name that reminds me of a washing machine advert from the early '90s) launched last year, and in turn, is based upon the purely leg-powered Canyon Neuron.

But while the Neuron:ON uses a full-power Bosch CX motor, has battery options of 625 or 750Wh, and weighs 22.6kg (for the lightest CF 8 option), the new Neuron:ONfly comes with Bosch's lighter weight SX motor, a 400Wh battery, and the lightest CF LTD model weighs in at 19.1kg.

Canyon is releasing four carbon-framed models at launch – the CF LTD, CF 9, CF 8 and CF 7. All four will be available worldwide except for the US, which will just get the CF 7 model for now. Sizing goes from XS to XL, while pricing is competitive and starts at $5,499 / £4,649 / €4,849 for the CF 7 model and tops out at £7,649 / €7,900 for the CF LTD.

The Canyon Neuron:ONfly being ridden down a trail

Canyon Neuron:ONfly frame and geometry

All the carbon-framed models come with 29-inch wheels and 140mm of suspension travel front and rear. A 64.5-degree head tube angle is about as relaxed as it gets on a trail bike, while a reach of 460mm on a medium-sized frame is longer than most – both of which will help increase bike stability and rider confidence on descents. Canyon has gone for a slightly more conservative 76.5-degree seat tube angle though which it says "seats riders in a neutral position for comfortable climbing". Chainstay lengths are 450mm across all sizes.

Frame detail of the Canyon Neuron:ONfly

Canyon Neuron:ONfly specifications

While both of Bosch's e-MTB motors offer up to 600 watts of peak power, the main two differences between them are the weight and degree of pedaling support (aka torque) offered. The Neuron:ONfly's lighter SX motor weighs approximately 2kg and gives 55Nm or torque, while the full-power CX motor weighs 900g more but gives 85Nm of torque. In other words, while both motors in theory can be pedaled up to the same speeds, there's less assistance from the lighter SX motor so riders have to work harder. The SX motor compares favorably to rival lightweight motors which all offer lower levels of power and torque.

The motor is powered by Bosch's Compact PowerTube 400Wh battery, but range-conscious riders also have the option of boosting capacity by adding a 250Wh range extender which gets a piggyback ride on the downtube.

Depending on the model, the 140mm of suspension comes in the form of a Fox 34 fork and Float shock (the CF LTD model gets Factory spec, while the CF 8 gets Performance), or a RockShox pairing of a Pike fork and Deluxe Select+ (the CF 9 gets an Ultimate spec Pike, while the CF 7 gets the base model).

The CF LTD model gets a host of top spec such as a SRAM Eagle XX Transmission wireless drivetrain, SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, 4-piston brakes, Reynolds Trail 329 Blacklabel Expert 29er wheels, and a Schwalbe Hans Dampf/Nobby Nic tire combo. See below for full specs.

Jamie Darlow on the Canyon Neuron:ONfly

Canyon Neuron:ONfly first impressions

While we've yet to swing a leg over this latest lightweight e-MTB, it looks a great option for hitting singletrack trails. However, our colleagues at MBR have already had the opportunity to try it out. Jamie Darlow had a first ride on the Neuron:ONfly and wrote. "It’s a great bike… on the right trails. Climbing is excellent thanks to its supportive suspension, the 450mm chainstays are long enough to prevent any loopout moments, and the Bosch SX motor is plenty powerful enough in most situations.

"It’s important to remember this is no full-power e-bike though, and with just 55Nm of torque steeper climbs do tend to slow you down. It’s important to pick a low gear and keep your cadence up to tackle anything steep."

For more, see Jamie's Canyon Neuron:ONfly first ride review.

Comparing claimed weights between the Neuron:ON and the Neuron:ONfly, the heaviest ONfly model (the CF 7) comes in at 21.9kg – including the 250Wh range extender which takes the total battery capacity to 650Wh. The lightest Neuron:ON model (the CF 8), weighs 22.6kg with a 750Wh battery. So for a 700g weight penalty, you get a full power motor and a bigger battery. The suspension travel is the same, while specifications and prices are comparable too.

Pricing and availability

All Canyon Neuron:ONfly models are available now priced $5,499 / £4,649 / €4,849 for the CF 7 model, £6,699 / €6,999 for the CF 9, £5,349 / €5,599 for the CF 8, and top out at £7,649 / €7,900 for the CF LTD.

For more info, head to Canyon.com

Tech specs: Canyon Neuron:ONfly

The Canyon Neuron:ONfly CF LTD

CF LTD model

Fork: Fox 34 Factory, 140mm (130mm on size XS)

Shock: Fox Float Factory, 140mm (130mm on size XS)

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch Compact PowerTube 400Wh

Range Extender: 250Wh

Gearing: SRAM Eagle Transmission XX AXS, 12-speed

Brakes: SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, 4 Piston (200mm rotors)

Wheels: Reynolds Trail 329 Blacklabel Expert 29er

Tires: Schwalbe Hans Dampf front, Nobby Nic rear

Dropper post: Canyon SP0070-01 (XS: 150mm, S: 170mm, M–L: 200mm, XL: 230mm)

Handlebar: Canyon HB0056-01 AL (XS: 740mm, S–M: 760mm, L–XL: 780mm)

Stem: Canyon ST0031-01, 45mm

Color: Shining Magenta

Sizes: XS, XS, S, M, L, XL

Claimed weight: 19,1kg / 20,6kg with 250Wh range extender

Pricing: £7,649 / €7,900 (not available in US)

The Canyon Neuron:ONfly CF 7

CF 7 model

Fork: RockShox Pike, 140mm (130mm on size XS)

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+, 140mm (130mm on size XS)

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch Compact PowerTube 400Wh

Range Extender: 250Wh

Gearing: Shimano Deore, 12-speed

Brakes: SRAM Code R, 4 Piston (200mm rotors)

Wheels: Rodi TRYP30 EVO (SHM TC600 HUB), 29er

Tires: Schwalbe Hans Dampf front, Nobby Nic rear

Dropper post: Canyon SP0070-01 (XS: 150mm, S: 170mm, M–L: 200mm, XL: 230mm)

Handlebar: Canyon HB0056-01 AL (XS: 740mm, S–M: 760mm, L–XL: 780mm)

Stem: Canyon ST0031-01, 45mm

Color: Space Gray, Utopian Green, Digital Cherry

Sizes: XS, XS, S, M, L, XL

Claimed weight: 20.4kg / 21.9kg with 250Wh range extender

Pricing: $5,499 / £4,649 / €4,849