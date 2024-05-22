California DMV expects 200K fewer monthly visitors with new technology

In an effort to reduce office visits, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has now digitized more than 90% of services.

Now being offered to Golden State residents is a faster, easier and now-customizable DMV experience at self-serve “out-of-office options” at both DMV locations and retail locations such as grocery stores.

Services that will be required to be completed at self-serve kiosks beginning June 3 include:

Vehicle registration renewals (that are not past the due date)

License renewals that do not require an in-person visit

Requests for copies of vehicle registration records and driver’s license records

Lost or stolen license/identification card replacement

“The state is increasing government efficiency and continuing to deliver critical services for Californians,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “As part of these efforts, we are making more resources available at peoples’ fingertips and offering a faster and easier online experience at the DMV.”

The digitizing of the DMV experience could potentially reduce DMV office visits by 200,000 customers per month, or 2.4 million a year.

“We don’t want our customers to have to wait for service, and they don’t have to,” California DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit…[going online] will save you time, and it will save time for the Californians in our offices who need to be there.”

The DMV has more than doubled the number of online services since 2019 from 20 to 50. Statewide, there are 287 DMV kiosks in addition to thousands of business partners.

Golden State residents can also create a MyDMV account to easily renew or replace their driver’s license, update an address and change a name on an identification card.

