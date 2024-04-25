You can buy a flame-throwing robot dog for under $10,000

Ohio-based Throwflame is selling a fire-spewing robot dog called Thermonator for $9,420.

The robot can operate in dark environments, has a torch light, and can shoot fire up to nine meters.

Surprisingly, it is fully legal in 48 states, with restrictions stated for two others.

A new robotic dog might make you run for the hills, regardless of whether you're an animal lover or not.

Ohio-based company Throwflame is selling the non-cuddly canines, which can shoot out fire up to around nine meters away, for $9,420.

A video shared online shows that the device, called Thermonator, can jump and operate in a dark environment. It is also equipped with a torch light.

The firm has touted the fire-spewing robot as a tool to help remove snow and ice. Some of the other uses mentioned include wildfire and agricultural management, and entertainment purposes.

It has a 1-hour battery life and laser sighting to help shoot fire on target, the company's website says. Users can connect it to WiFI and Bluetooth to control it using a smartphone.

Surprisingly, the Thermonator is legal in 48 states. In California, the robodogs need to be fitted with a smaller nozzle that reduces its range to 10 feet so that it's state-compliant, the website says. It adds that in Maryland, buyers need to hold a type 9, 10, or 11 Federal Firearms License in order to possess a Thermonator legally.

The website doesn't state if there are age restrictions in place to purchase one, which could be concerning to some people. It simply states, "It's the purchaser's responsibility to ascertain that ownership and or use does not violate any state or local laws or regulations.

The robodog looks similar to Unitree's four-legged models, Go1 and Go2, but it's unclear who manufactures the Thermonator.

Throwflame started offering a flamethrowing attachment to add to drones back in 2019 for $1,500 and it's been selling standalone flamethrowers for almost a decade. Its founder, Quinn Whitehead, told CNN in 2015 that its buyers are "people who just want it for fun" and who want to impress their neighbors at a BBQ.

The firm's products aren't marketed as weapons, but its website has a "government procurement" section, which directs potential government buyers to its purchasing portal for quotes on large quantities.

Throwflame didn't immediately respond to a request for comment made by Business Insider.

Have you bought a Thermonator? Get in touch with the reporter at jmann@businessinsider.com

