Would you buy this AI? See the newest technology advancing beauty, medicine, and more

New gadgets in industries like medicine, beauty, entertainment and cooking were highlighted this week at the CES show in Las Vegas.

From cars and clothes to robots, laptops, bikes, shoes, and speakers, CES 2024 highlights the latest technology and prototypes — and just about every new gadget and tech tool is using artificial intelligence.

Photos from the event offer a glimpse into the possibilities of future tech and artificial intelligence advancements.

A person stands at an AI Fortune Teller at the SK booth during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A smart hand from FingerVision Inc is seen moving a flower at the Eureka Park exhibition in the Venetian Expo Center during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A person takes a picture of a Wehead interactive AI interface at the Wehead booth at Pepcom ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The device allows for human to AI interaction.

Roberta Wilson-Garrett, of Blind River, Ontario, who has Parkinson's disease, draws a spiral while using her GyroGlove, made by GyroGear, which uses a gyroscope to help stabilize tremors at the Mandalay Bay resort before this week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An attendee receives a massage from the iYU AI-assisted massage robot, by Capsix Robotics during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A concept of a fully electronic autonomous excavator, themed as Xite Innovation, is displayed at the HD Hyundai booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.

People view the Scuba S1 pool cleaner from Aiper on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Moxie Robot from Embodied, Inc., which will be updated with AI, is seen in selfie mode during a demonstration at the Venetian Resort during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8, 2024.

A person uses Nimble Beauty's Nimble Device to paint their nail during Pepcom's Digital Experience at the The Mirage resort during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8, 2024.

People view the Moonwalker from Shift, the first-ever mobility device that allows one to walk at the speed of a run up to three times faster than walking, during Showstoppers on January 9, 2024 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mix Master Moodie, an AI generated cocktail maker from Doosan Robotics, delivers a drink during a display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An exhibitor provides a demonstration of the Perfecta AI grill by Seer Grills during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

DeRUCCI's T11 Pro AI mattress is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 10, 2024. The T11 Pro AI mattress from DeRUCCI is a health monitoring mattress with 23 artificial intelligence sensors for body movement, monitoring things like pulse, body temperature and heartbeat.

Contributing: Jennifer Jolly

