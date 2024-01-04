CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas soon: What to know about the consumer technology show

CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas next week, offering consumers a glimpse of new technology and prototypes for the products of the future.

The Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces the consumer technology trade show, expects 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors. It’s a jump from last year’s 115,000 attendees and 3,200-plus exhibitors, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

After a “challenging year globally,” CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said he hopes attendees walk away from this year’s trade show with optimism for the new year.

"I think people are looking for things that show a future that's brighter," he told USA TODAY.

Here’s what to know ahead of this year’s CES.

Attendees flock to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the opening day of CES 2017 on Jan. 5, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

When and where is CES 2024?

CES is held in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12. The prior two days (Jan. 7-8) are for media.

There are a dozen official venues this year that span more than 2 million net square feet of exhibit space. Locations include:

The Las Vegas Convention Center

Renaissance Las Vegas

Westgate Las Vegas

The Venetian

The Palazzo

Venetian Expo

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore

Aria

Cosmopolitan

Park MGM

Vdara

The trade show will have a complimentary shuttle service at select hotels to carry attendees to the convention center and Venetian Expo starting Monday. The Las Vegas Monorail also connects the convention center and Westgate to various Strip hotels, including Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah’s, MGM Grand and Sahara.

Can the public go to CES?

CES is not open to the general public. Attendees who are not part of the media or exhibitors must be at least 18 years old and affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

How much does it cost to go to CES?

CES offers two entry ticket options: the Exhibits Plus Pass and the Deluxe Conference Pass.

At $350, the Exhibits Plus Pass offers access to the exhibit floor, keynotes, Great Minds session and select conference programming on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Deluxe Conference Pass offers everything in the Exhibits Plus Pass, plus four days of CES conference programming for $1,700.

What does CES stand for?

CES was originally an acronym for the Consumer Electronics Show when it launched in New York City in 1967.

CES 2024 exhibitors list

More than 4,000 exhibitors will be showcasing at this year’s CES, including Amazon, Google, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony.

